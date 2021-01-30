What channel is Man City v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will seek to win a 12th game on the bounce when they come up against lowly Sheffield United on Saturday.

City have nailed a stellar run of form since mid-December and have kept clean sheets in each of their last four Premier League fixtures.

Pep Guardiola’s men edged Sheffield United 1-0 earlier in the season thanks to Kyle Walker’s first-half goal – and are heavy favourites to win this tie.

Yet the Blades will likely take courage from the fact they came close to pinching a point of City earlier this season, while the recent win over Newcastle and a stunning victory against Manchester United has inflated spirits at Bramall Lane.

Manager Chris Wilder will be looking for another committed performance on Saturday, even if the points are almost certain to stay in Manchester.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Man City v Sheffield United on TV?

Man City v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 30th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Sheffield United will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Manchester United, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man City v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 2:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Sheffield United team news

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne remains out for City, while this game will likely come too soon for Sergio Aguero and Nathan Ake.

Apart from that Guardiola has a fully-fit squad. However, with games against Burnley and Liverpool looming, the boss could decide to rest some key men, with Ferran Torres, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riyad Mahrez potentially starting.

Sheffield United: John Egan is back from suspension but Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie, Jack O’Connell and Ben Osborn remain sidelined with injury.

Enda Stevens is also a doubt while goal hero Kean Bryan was forced off against Man Utd and his status is unclear.

Man City v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: Man City v Sheffield United

Sheffield United may have rallied in recent weeks, culminating in that marvellous win over Untied, but this in-form City side are a whole different prospect.

Guardiola has his men on cruise control as they battle for the Premier League title and a routine win – like the one experienced against West Brom in midweek – is expected.

City should also extend their run of clean sheets to five Premier League games and could boast more than one goal themselves before the break.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Sheffield United (11/2 at bet365)

