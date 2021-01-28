What channel is Crystal Palace v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will hope to end a run of four games without a win when they host Wolves in south London on Saturday.

Palace were undone 3-2 by West Ham in midweek and are seeking only a second victory in the top flight since early December – a run that includes the 1-0 loss to Wolves in the FA Cup.

The Eagles have a string of Premier League fixtures to come that sees them face many of the teams around them in the bottom half of the table – so three points against Wolves here would ease the strain for the manager.

Wolves themselves aren’t exactly flying of late and have endured a January blip in form to drop off the pace for a European spot.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo oversaw a 2-0 victory against Palace back in October and the FA Cup triumph just three weeks ago, but will be expecting a trickier tie on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Wolves on TV?

Crystal Palace v Wolves will take place on Saturday 30th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Manchester United, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Crystal Palace v Wolves team news

Crystal Palace: Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are unlikely to be fit to feature here, while Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham and Wayne Hennessey are definitely out.

Wilfried Zaha was fit enough to face and score against West Ham, and should keep his place alongside Michy Batshuayi in arguably the best attacking partnership available to Hodgson.

Wolves: New signing Willian Jose will make his debut for Wolves if the club can secure his work permit in time for Saturday’s game, with the Brazilian having already missed the midweek game with Chelsea.

Crystal Palace v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wolves’ form has taken a nosedive in recent weeks yet Palace haven’t exactly shone in the Premier League this month either.

Neither team is in desperate need of a win – they are well clear of the relegation zone – but defeat will only compound the misery in both camps.

A draw seems inevitable. Palace failed to record a shot on target in their FA Cup loss at Molineux but that was without Zaha. Wolves’ defence has held out well during away outings this term, so don’t be surprised if this is a tight affair.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves (11/2 at bet365)

