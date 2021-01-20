What channel is Fulham v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are firmly in the Premier League title race but must maintain their form in the coming games if they are to stay in the mix, starting with a trip a Fulham.

Premier League fixtures have come thick and fast for United lately but so long as the team is winning or picking up big results, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t mind.

United sit second in the table, a point behind Leicester with a game in hand, though noisy neighbours Manchester City are gaining on them.

A goalless draw at Liverpool last weekend will go down as a solid point for United, but they will be determined for a return to winning ways against Fulham.

Scott Parker’s men have shown plenty of positive signs in recent weeks, with a five-game streak of draws, but they need to begin putting wins on the board if they are to drag others into the relegation quagmire.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Man Utd on TV?

Fulham v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 20th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Burnley.

What TV channel is Fulham v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Fulham v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Fulham v Man Utd team news

Fulham: Terence Kongolo is the only guaranteed injury absentee while Antonee Robinson is suspended for the encounter.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tom Cairney and Mario Lemina are all doubts but are not categorically ruled out just yet, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in the fold after missing the game against parent club Chelsea last week.

Man Utd: Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones remain long-term absentees. Edinson Cavani, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic are all expected to be blended into the starting XI in a bid to reshuffle the pack.

Solskjaer has rejected the idea that Bruno Fernandes is suffering from fatigue and he is likely to start once again.

Our prediction: Fulham v Man Utd

United are going along solidly right now with Paul Pogba knuckling down to help his team greatly in recent weeks.

A spot of rotation may be required to keep players fresh and content, but with the likes of Cavani and Mason Greenwood waiting in the wings, United shouldn’t miss a beat here.

United must continue pulling out solid victories against teams like Fulham, for all their recent improved performances, if they are to hold firm in the title race. Expect a close one, but expect an away win.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 Man Utd (8/1 at bet365)

