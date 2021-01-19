What channel is Leicester v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Frank Lampard is up against the tide as Chelsea travel to face Leicester in what could be a day of reckoning for the Blues legend.

The former midfield superstar is under mounting pressure to deliver results ahead of this midweek batch of Premier League fixtures, with some reports suggesting he could even be sacked should Leicester triumph this evening.

It remains unclear how likely Lampard’s dismissal is, but owner Roman Abramovich is not renowned for his patience when Chelsea aren’t competing at the top level.

Leicester will be in no mood for pleasantries when they line up on their home soil.

Brendan Rodgers has got his team firmly fixed in title contention at the halfway stage with a couple of his main men accelerating into form at the right time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Chelsea on TV?

Leicester v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 19th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Burnley.

What TV channel is Leicester v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League form 7:30pm and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leicester v Chelsea team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud, Pulisic.

Our prediction: Leicester v Chelsea

Leicester were no flash in the pan when they won the league title back in 2016. They have clung onto their status among the elite and it shouldn’t be considered a surprise that they’re flying.

In Jamie Vardy they boast an elite goalscorer. In Harvey Barnes they boast a runner with pace to burn and sharp finish. In James Maddison they boast a technical maestro capable of match-winning moments.

Chelsea are equipped with Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech in those roles, but none of them are firing right now, and that could spell doom for the Blues – and Lampard.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea

