What channel is Arsenal v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal are on an upward trajectory ahead of their clash with Newcastle in the next slate of Premier League fixtures.

Advertisement

The Gunners have been listless for the majority of 2020/21 so far, but three wins and a draw in succession mark a sign of progress to ease the pressure on Mikel Arteta.

They’re still a long way short of their pre-season expectations of a Europa League place or more, but a new-found resilience at the back is serving Arsenal well.

As for Newcastle, the pressure is mounting on Steve Bruce to turn around his hometown team’s fortunes.

The Magpies have failed to win any of their last eight games across all competitions and became the first team to be defeated by Sheffield United this season in their last outing as they themselves continue to slide towards the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Newcastle on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Arsenal v Newcastle on TV?

Arsenal v Newcastle will take place on Monday 18th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Man Utd.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Newcastle online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can also watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Newcastle team news

Arsenal: Kieran Tierney was a shock absentee against Palace as a precaution due to muscle tightness. He remains a doubt to start here.

Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari are also listed as doubts, but otherwise Arteta has a near-full squad to select from.

Newcastle: Ryan Fraser will miss the game against a side who were interested in signing him before Newcastle swooped.

Allan Saint-Maximin remains absent due to the after-effects of COVID-19, while Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamal Lewis are all doubts.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal are not fixed, they’re not ‘back’, they’re not at full tilt, but they are taking steps and making steady progress.

Arteta needs to strike the right balance between defensive stability and attacking freedom, but he appears to be getting closer to that end goal.

A victory could lift the Gunners above Chelsea and into more familiar waters this weekend depending on other results, and Newcastle are in no shape to pose a clinical threat to their chances.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.