What channel is Man City v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to rediscover their lethal edge when they take on Crystal Palace in the next batch of Premier League fixtures.

City have been defensively rock solid for weeks now, but while they defeated Brighton 1-0 last time out, they would have liked to have put on a show of force to seal the win earlier on.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted to see his side climbing the table, with just four points separating them from the summit with a game in hand.

Palace continue to tread water in the bottom half. Roy Hodgson is struggling to take his side to the elusive next level, but they remain largely solid.

A goalless draw on Thursday night against Arsenal will have been pleasing to the former England boss and he will hope for a similarly resolute display at the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Man City v Crystal Palace on TV?

Man City v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 17th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Man City v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Man City v Crystal Palace online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can also watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Crystal Palace team news

Man City: Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte remain absent, but there would be no dislodging the great wall of John Stones and Ruben Dias even if they had been available.

Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia remain sidelined by COVID-19 isolation.

Crystal Palace: Gary Cahill and Scott Dann are available once more, but that goalless draw at Arsenal could see Hodgson stick with Cheikou Kouyate and James Tomkins

Mamadou Sakho, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson and Jeffrey Schlupp remain out, while Tyrick Mitchell could start once more in place of the out-of-favour Patrick van Aanholt.

Our prediction: Man City v Crystal Palace

City are becoming an increasingly measured unit this season. After shaking the gremlins out of their system early on, Guardiola’s men are content to defend well and strike when necessary.

The lack of Sergio Aguero has undeniably hurt them, but they have adapted, evolved and continue to find ways to damage teams without him.

They may not be blowing teams away right now, but they’re grinding out wins in the way that champions do.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace

