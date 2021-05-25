Extreme E racing 2021: How to watch Ocean X Prix on TV and livestream in the UK

The Extreme E 2021 campaign continues this week with the second of five races – the Ocean X Prix – taking place in Senegal.

Advertisement

The inaugural showdown in the Desert X Prix saw Nico Rosberg’s Rosberg XR team emerge victorious with Johan Kristoffersson behind the wheel in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia.

Teams have sailed to West Africa for the Ocean X Prix which takes place on the shores of Lac Rose, Senegal – close to the nation’s capital, Dakar.

Carlos Sainz Snr and W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick are among the line-up of drivers hoping to be seated for the race.

Fans can soak up a traditional shakedown on Friday evening before the hard graft for the drivers begins on Saturday.

Qualifying will whittle the teams down to two semi-final runs, before a four-car final on the second day with a clutch of electric, off-road monsters all vying for the main prize.

The five-race season will continue after the Ocean X Prix with three more extreme landscapes to conquer: Arctic, Amazon, Glacier.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the Ocean X Prix 2021 including dates, times and TV details.

When is Ocean X Prix?

The Extreme E Ocean X Prix takes place on Sunday 30th May 2021.

We’ve rounded up the full TV schedule below including shakedown, qualifying and race times.

What time does Ocean X Prix start?

The race begins at 3pm (UK time) on the Sunday of race weekend.

Friday 28th May

Shakedown – 6pm

Saturday 29th May

Qualifying Round 1 – 12:30pm

Qualifying Round 2 – 5pm

Sunday 30th May

Semi-final – 11am

Race – 3pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Ocean X Prix on TV and livestream

The Extreme E Ocean X Prix will air live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and ITV Hub all for free.

Fans have a plethora of options for tuning in, including Sky Sports Action, Mix and BT Sport 1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

For other motorsport, check out the full breakdown of races coming up in our F1 2021 calendar guide or MotoGP 2021 calendar.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.