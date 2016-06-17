The figure includes people watching via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer. A further 6.6 million people tuned in on TV for the BBC1 broadcast, with the audience peaking at 9.3 million – 73 per cent of the total TV audience watching at the time.

“We are delighted that the BBC’s digital offering again allowed so many people to share in this huge game," said Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater, adding, "The BBC has pioneered live digital event coverage from London 2012 Olympics to Glastonbury, and our record breaking figures highlight its increasing importance to audiences."

The BBC Sport website also set a new traffic record, recording 14.6 million unique browsers on Thursday 16th June.