Jermaine Wattimena and Kim Huybrechts are among the names on the slate for the first evening session.

Humphries is back to defend his title, though defeated runner-up Luke Littler is the name on everyone's lips following a staggering breakout season on the PDC Tour.

Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Rob Cross are all in the mix alongside a fine cast of dark horses vying to make waves in north London this Christmas.

RadioTimes.com brings you the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 daily order of play.

PDC World Darts Championship 2025 schedule – Today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Sunday 15th December

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Thibault Tricole v Joe Comito (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Stefan Bellmont (R1)

Kim Huybrechts v Keane Barry (R1)

Luke Humphries v Tricole/Comito (R2)

Monday 16th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Wesley Plaisier v Ryusei Azemoto (R1)

Luke Woodhouse v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

Alan Soutar v Kai Gotthardt (R1)

James Wade v Wattimena/Bellmont (R2)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Niels Zonneveld v Robert Owen (R1)

Connor Scutt v Ben Robb (R1)

Cameron Menzies v Leonard Gates (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Huybrechts/Barry (R2)

Tuesday 17th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

James Hurrell v Jim Long (R1)

Kevin Doets v Noa-Lynn van Leuven (R1)

Ryan Joyce v Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Mike De Decker v Woodhouse/Ilagan (R2)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Jeffrey de Graaf v Rashad Sweeting (R1)

Ricardo Pietreczko v Xiaochen Zong (R1)

Ryan Meikle v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Peter Wright v Plaisier/Azemoto (R2)

Wednesday 18th December

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Jim Williams v Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Madars Razma v Christian Kist (R1)

Ricky Evans v Gordon Mathers (R1)

Nathan Aspinall v Menzies/Gates (R2)

Thursday 19th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Chris Landman v Lok Yin Lee (R1)

Callan Rydz v Romeo Grbavac (R1)

Martin Lukeman v Nitin Kumar (R1)

Gabriel Clemens v Zonneveld/Owen (R2)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Nick Kenny v Stowe Buntz (R1)

Mensur Suljovic v Matt Campbell (R1)

Scott Williams v Niko Springer (R1)

Michael Smith v Doets/Van Leuven (R2)

Friday 20th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Stephen Burton v Alexander Merkx (R1)

Wessel Nijman v Cameron Carolissen (R1)

Ian White v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)

Stephen Bunting v Soutar/Gotthardt (R2)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Mickey Mansell v Tomoya Goto (R1)

Florian Hempel v Jeffrey De Zwaan (R1)

William O’Connor v Dylan Slevin (R1)

Michael van Gerwen v Hurrell/Long (R2)

Saturday 21st December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Karel Sedlacek v Rhys Griffin (R1)

Richard Veenstra v Alexis Toylo (R1)

Brendan Dolan v Landman/Lee (R2)

Chris Dobey v Burton/Merkx (R2)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Danny Noppert v Joyce/Labanauskas (R2)

Raymond van Barneveld v Kenny/Buntz (R2)

Luke Littler v Meikle/Sherrock (R2)

Damon Heta v Scutt/Robb (R2)

Sunday 22nd December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Ryan Searle v Suljovic/Campbell (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Razma/Kist (R2)

Joe Cullen v Nijman/Carolissen (R2)

Ritchie Edhouse v White/Sosing (R2)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Martin Schindler v Rydz/Grbavac (R2)

Ross Smith v Williams/Nebrida (R2)

Gary Anderson v De Graaf/Sweeting (R2)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v O’Connor/Slevin (R2)

Monday 23rd December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Veenstra/Toylo (R2)

Andrew Gilding v Lukeman/Kumar (R2)

Josh Rock v Sedlacek/Griffin (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Mansell/Goto (R2)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Gian van Veen v Pietreczko/Zong (R2)

Daryl Gurney v Hempel/De Zwaan (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Evans/Mathers (R2)

Rob Cross v Williams/Springer (R2)

Friday 27th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Round Three matches x3

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Round Three matches x3

Saturday 28th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Round Three matches x3

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Round Three matches x3

Sunday 29th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Round Three matches x3

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Round Three/Four matches x3

Monday 30th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Round Four matches x3

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Round Four matches x3

Wednesday 1st January

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Quarter-finals x2

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Quarter-finals x2

Thursday 2nd January

Evening Session (from 7:30pm)

Semi-finals x2

Friday 3rd January

Evening Session (from 8pm)

Final

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

