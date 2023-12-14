Two-time champion Gary Anderson, rising force Luke Humphries and pantomime villain Gerwyn Price are also in action over the course of the first weekend, while Michael van Gerwen must wait until Tuesday to kick off his campaign.

Many believe the world cannot advance to the next calendar year without the triple thud of a 180 at Ally Pally, with the PDC World Darts Championship holding a special place as the sporting event of the hazy week between Christmas and New Year.

Settle down, sink into your sofa, don't worry about what day it is or when to put the bins out, and savour every moment of world class darts action live from Ally Pally.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the PDC World Darts Championship 2024.

PDC World Darts Championship 2024 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Friday 15th December

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Kevin Doets v Stowe Buntz

R1: Cameron Menzies v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

R1: Simon Whitlock v Paolo Nebrida

R2: Michael Smith v Kevin Doets/Stowe Buntz

Saturday 16th December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Lee Evans v Sandro Eric Sosing

R1: Connor Scutt v Krzysztof Kciuk

R1: Jules van Dongen v Darren Penhall

R2: Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Jamie Hughes v David Cameron

R1: Keane Barry v Reynaldo Rivera

R1: Scott Williams v Haruki Muramatsu

R2: Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock/Paolo Nebrida

Sunday 17th December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Ricky Evans v Simon Adams

R1: Jim Williams v Norman Madhoo

R1: Matt Campbell v Lourence Ilagan

R2: Joe Cullen v Jules van Dongen/Darren Penhall

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Dylan Slevin v Florian Hempe

R1: Niels Zonneveld v Darren Webster

R1: Jermaine Wattimena v Fallon Sherrock

R2: Luke Humphries v Lee Evans/Sandro Eric Sosing

Monday 18th December

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Mario Vandenbogaerde v Thibault Tricole

R1: Gian van Veen v Man Lok Leung

R1: Martin Lukeman v Haupai Puha

R2: Gerwyn Price v Connor Scutt/Krzysztof Kciuk

Tuesday 19th December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Ian White v Tomoya Goto

R1: Ritchie Edhouse v Jeffrey de Graa

R1: Keegan Brown v Boris Krcmar

R2: James Wade v Matt Campbell/Lourence Ilagan

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Steve Beaton v Wessel Nijman

R1: Mike de Decker v Dragutin Horvat

R1: Ricardo Pietreczko v Mikuru Suzuki

R2: Michael van Gerwen v Keane Barry/Reynaldo Rivera

Wednesday 20th December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Radek Szaganski v Marko Kantele

R1: Steve Lennon v Owen Bates

R1: William O'Connor v Bhav Patel

R2: Ross Smith v Niels Zonneveld/Darren Webster

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Ryan Joyce v Alex Spellman

R1: Richard Veenstra v Ben Robb

R1: Christian Kist v Luke Littler

R2: Peter Wright v Jim Williams/Norman Madhoo

Thursday 21st December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R1: Mickey Mansell v Xiaochen Zong

R1: Luke Woodhouse v Berry van Peer

R2: Madars Razma v Mike de Decker/Dragutin Horvat

R2: Rob Cross v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Thibault Tricole

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R2: Andrew Gilding v Christian Kist/Luke Littler

R2: Danny Noppert v Scott Williams/Haruki Muramatsu

R2: Gabriel Clemens v Gian van Veen/Man Lok Leung

R2: Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman/Haupai Puha

Friday 22nd December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R2: Brendan Dolan v Mickey Mansell/Xiaochen Zong

R2: Jose de Sousa v Ritchie Edhouse/Jeffrey de Graaf

R2: Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes/David Cameron

R2: Dirk van Duijvenbode v Keegan Brown/Boris Krcmar

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R2: Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dylan Slevin/Florian Hempel

R2: Martin Schindler v Jermaine Wattimena/Fallon Sherrock

R2: Raymond van Barneveld v Radek Szaganski/Marko Kantele

R2: Chris Dobey v William O'Connor/Bhav Patel

Saturday 23rd December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R2: Kim Huybrechts v Richard Veenstra/Ben Robb

R2: Callan Rydz v Ricardo Pietreczko/Mikuru Suzuki

R2: Jonny Clayton v Steve Lennon/Owen Bates

R2: Daryl Gurney v Steve Beaton/Wessel Nijman

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R2: Ryan Searle v Ian White/Tomoya Goto

R2: Josh Rock v Luke Woodhouse/Berry van Peer

R2: Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce/Alex Spellman

R2: Nathan Aspinall v Ricky Evans/Simon Adams

Sunday 24th December

REST

Monday 25th December

REST

Tuesday 26th December

REST

Wednesday 27th December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

Thursday 28th December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

Friday 29th December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

R3: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R3: TBC v TBC

R4: TBC v TBC

R4: TBC v TBC

Saturday 30th December

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R4: TBC v TBC

R4: TBC v TBC

R4: TBC v TBC

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

R4: TBC v TBC

R4: TBC v TBC

R4: TBC v TBC

Sunday 31st December

REST

Monday 1st January

From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

QF: TBC v TBC

QF: TBC v TBC

QF: TBC v TBC

QF: TBC v TBC

Tuesday 2nd January

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

SF: TBC v TBC

SF: TBC v TBC

Wednesday 3rd January

From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

F: TBC v TBC

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the PDC World Darts Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

