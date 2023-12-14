PDC World Darts Championship 2024 schedule: Order of play (Friday 15th December)
The PDC World Darts Championship 2024 has arrived, with a stellar line-up of matches and contenders set to step up to the oche in the opening days at Alexandra Palace.
Reigning champion Michael Smith begins his title defence on day one, while seasoned star Simon Whitlock is also on the opening day slate.
Two-time champion Gary Anderson, rising force Luke Humphries and pantomime villain Gerwyn Price are also in action over the course of the first weekend, while Michael van Gerwen must wait until Tuesday to kick off his campaign.
Many believe the world cannot advance to the next calendar year without the triple thud of a 180 at Ally Pally, with the PDC World Darts Championship holding a special place as the sporting event of the hazy week between Christmas and New Year.
Settle down, sink into your sofa, don't worry about what day it is or when to put the bins out, and savour every moment of world class darts action live from Ally Pally.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the PDC World Darts Championship 2024.
PDC World Darts Championship 2024 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Friday 15th December
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Kevin Doets v Stowe Buntz
R1: Cameron Menzies v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
R1: Simon Whitlock v Paolo Nebrida
R2: Michael Smith v Kevin Doets/Stowe Buntz
Saturday 16th December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Lee Evans v Sandro Eric Sosing
R1: Connor Scutt v Krzysztof Kciuk
R1: Jules van Dongen v Darren Penhall
R2: Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Jamie Hughes v David Cameron
R1: Keane Barry v Reynaldo Rivera
R1: Scott Williams v Haruki Muramatsu
R2: Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock/Paolo Nebrida
Sunday 17th December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Ricky Evans v Simon Adams
R1: Jim Williams v Norman Madhoo
R1: Matt Campbell v Lourence Ilagan
R2: Joe Cullen v Jules van Dongen/Darren Penhall
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Dylan Slevin v Florian Hempe
R1: Niels Zonneveld v Darren Webster
R1: Jermaine Wattimena v Fallon Sherrock
R2: Luke Humphries v Lee Evans/Sandro Eric Sosing
Monday 18th December
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Mario Vandenbogaerde v Thibault Tricole
R1: Gian van Veen v Man Lok Leung
R1: Martin Lukeman v Haupai Puha
R2: Gerwyn Price v Connor Scutt/Krzysztof Kciuk
Tuesday 19th December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Ian White v Tomoya Goto
R1: Ritchie Edhouse v Jeffrey de Graa
R1: Keegan Brown v Boris Krcmar
R2: James Wade v Matt Campbell/Lourence Ilagan
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Steve Beaton v Wessel Nijman
R1: Mike de Decker v Dragutin Horvat
R1: Ricardo Pietreczko v Mikuru Suzuki
R2: Michael van Gerwen v Keane Barry/Reynaldo Rivera
Wednesday 20th December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Radek Szaganski v Marko Kantele
R1: Steve Lennon v Owen Bates
R1: William O'Connor v Bhav Patel
R2: Ross Smith v Niels Zonneveld/Darren Webster
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Ryan Joyce v Alex Spellman
R1: Richard Veenstra v Ben Robb
R1: Christian Kist v Luke Littler
R2: Peter Wright v Jim Williams/Norman Madhoo
Thursday 21st December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R1: Mickey Mansell v Xiaochen Zong
R1: Luke Woodhouse v Berry van Peer
R2: Madars Razma v Mike de Decker/Dragutin Horvat
R2: Rob Cross v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Thibault Tricole
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R2: Andrew Gilding v Christian Kist/Luke Littler
R2: Danny Noppert v Scott Williams/Haruki Muramatsu
R2: Gabriel Clemens v Gian van Veen/Man Lok Leung
R2: Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman/Haupai Puha
Friday 22nd December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R2: Brendan Dolan v Mickey Mansell/Xiaochen Zong
R2: Jose de Sousa v Ritchie Edhouse/Jeffrey de Graaf
R2: Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes/David Cameron
R2: Dirk van Duijvenbode v Keegan Brown/Boris Krcmar
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R2: Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dylan Slevin/Florian Hempel
R2: Martin Schindler v Jermaine Wattimena/Fallon Sherrock
R2: Raymond van Barneveld v Radek Szaganski/Marko Kantele
R2: Chris Dobey v William O'Connor/Bhav Patel
Saturday 23rd December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R2: Kim Huybrechts v Richard Veenstra/Ben Robb
R2: Callan Rydz v Ricardo Pietreczko/Mikuru Suzuki
R2: Jonny Clayton v Steve Lennon/Owen Bates
R2: Daryl Gurney v Steve Beaton/Wessel Nijman
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
R2: Ryan Searle v Ian White/Tomoya Goto
R2: Josh Rock v Luke Woodhouse/Berry van Peer
R2: Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce/Alex Spellman
R2: Nathan Aspinall v Ricky Evans/Simon Adams
Sunday 24th December
REST
Monday 25th December
REST
Tuesday 26th December
REST
Wednesday 27th December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
Thursday 28th December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
Friday 29th December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R3: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- R3: TBC v TBC
- R4: TBC v TBC
- R4: TBC v TBC
Saturday 30th December
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- R4: TBC v TBC
- R4: TBC v TBC
- R4: TBC v TBC
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- R4: TBC v TBC
- R4: TBC v TBC
- R4: TBC v TBC
Sunday 31st December
REST
Monday 1st January
From 12:30pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- QF: TBC v TBC
- QF: TBC v TBC
- QF: TBC v TBC
- QF: TBC v TBC
Tuesday 2nd January
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- SF: TBC v TBC
- SF: TBC v TBC
Wednesday 3rd January
From 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- F: TBC v TBC
How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the PDC World Darts Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event.
You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
