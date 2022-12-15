Forget the World Cup trying to throw us all off the scent, the darts is the place to be in December.

Ally Pally is ready for another three-week spell of drama with some of the biggest names in the business set to take to the stage alongside a rising force.

Josh Rock has qualified for his first ever PDC World Darts Championship and he arrives with momentum after winning the World Youth Championship and racking up a televised nine-darter against Michael van Gerwen in November. He enters this tournament as a true dark horse contender.

Three-time world champion van Gerwen is the favourite to strike again, though reigning champions Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith will hope to push him all the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you the PDC World Darts Championship TV schedule, updated to bring you the latest matches on each day.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on TV

You can watch the drama unfold live on Sky Sports Arena or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Arena for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

PDC Darts World Championship schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Thursday 15th December

Evening session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Mickey Mansell v Ben Robb (R1)

Keane Barry v Grant Sampson (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Nathan Rafferty (R1)

Peter Wright v Mansell/Robb (R2)

Friday 16th December

Afternoon session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Alan Soutar v Mal Cuming (R1)

Boris Krcmar v Toru Suzuki (R1)

Adrian Lewis v Daniel Larsson (R1)

Kim Huybrechts v Barry/Sampson (R2)

Evening session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

William O‘Connor v Beau Greaves (R1)

Keegan Brown v Florian Hempel (R1)

Michael Smith v Wattimena/Rafferty (R2)

Saturday 17th December

Afternoon session (11am on Sky Sports Arena)

Martin Lukeman v Nobuhiro Yamamoto (R1)

Simon Whitlock v Christian Perez (R1)

Adam Gawlas v Richie Burnett (R1)

Daryl Gurney v Soutar/Cuming (R2)

Evening session (8pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Ryan Meikle v Lisa Ashton (R1)

Cameron Menzies v Diogo Portela (R1)

Josh Rock v Jose Justicia (R1)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Rodriguez/Ilagan (R2)

Sunday 18th December

Afternoon session (11am on Sky Sports Arena)

Madars Razma v Prakash Jiwa (R1)

Karel Sedlacek v Raymond Smith (R1)

Luke Woodhouse v Vladyslav Omelchenko (R1)

Damon Heta v Lewis/Larsson (R2)

Evening session (8pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Mike De Decker v Jeff Smith (R1)

Scott Williams v Ryan Joyce (R1)

Matt Campbell v Danny Baggish (R1)

Nathan Aspinall v Krcmar/Suzuki (R2)

Monday 19th December

Afternoon session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Andrew Gilding v Robert Owen (R1)

Danny Jansen v Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Niels Zonneveld v Lewy Williams (R1)

Jose de Sousa v Whitlock/Perez (R2)

Evening session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Geert Nentjes v Leonard Gates (R1)

Ritchie Edhouse v David Cameron (R1)

Steve Beaton v Danny van Trijp (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Woodhouse/Omelchenko (R2)

Tuesday 20th December

Evening session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Jim Williams v Sebastian Bialecki (R1)

Jamie Hughes v Jimmy Hendriks (R1)

Ricky Evans v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Raymond van Barneveld v Meikle/Ashton (R2)

Wednesday 21st December

Afternoon session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

John O’Shea v Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Martijn Kleermaker v Xicheng Han (R1)

Callan Rydz v Rock/Justicia (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Gilding/Owen (R2)

Evening session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Mervyn King v Campbell/Baggish (R2)

Gabriel Clemens v O‘Connor/Greaves (R2)

Michael van Gerwen v Zonneveld/L Williams (R2)

Stephen Bunting v Nentjes/Gates (R2)

Thursday 22nd December

Afternoon session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Jansen/Nebrida (R2)

Ryan Searle v Gawlas/Burnett (R2)

Mensur Suljovic v De Decker/J Smith (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Sedlacek/R Smith (R2)

Evening session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Gary Anderson v Razma/Jiwa (R2)

James Wade v J Williams/Bialecki (R2)

Luke Humphries v Brown/Hempel (R2)

Vincent van der Voort v Menzies/Portela (R2)

Friday 23rd December

Afternoon session (12:30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Brendan Dolan v Hughes/Hendriks (R2)

Chris Dobey v Kleermaker/Han (R2)

Ross Smith v O’Shea/Labanauskas (R2)

Rob Cross v S Williams/Joyce (R2)

Evening session (7pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Martin Schindler v Lukeman/Yamamoto (R2)

Danny Noppert v Edhouse/Cameron (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Beaton/Van Trijp (R2)

Joe Cullen v Evans/Sherrock (R2)

TOURNAMENT BREAK FOR CHRISTMAS

Tuesday 27th December

Afternoon session (12:30pm)

3x Third round

Evening session (7pm)

3x Third round

Wednesday 28th December

Afternoon session (12:30pm)

3x Third round

Evening session (7pm)

3x Third round

Thursday 29th December

Afternoon session (12:30pm)

3x Third round

Evening session (7pm)

1x Third round, 2x Fourth round

Friday 30th December

Afternoon session (12:30pm)

3x Fourth round

Evening session (7pm)

3x Fourth round

Sunday 1st January

Afternoon session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-finals

Evening session (7:30pm)

2x Quarter-finals

Monday 2nd January

Evening session (7:30pm)

2x Semi-finals

Tuesday 3rd January

Evening session (8pm)

Final

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub.

