Riders will kick off proceedings in Lisbon before trekking across the Iberian Peninsula into the Spanish interior for a handful of gritty mountain stages.

In fact, the next three Vuelta events will each begin outside of Spain, with Italy and Monaco set to host the start of the race in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Riders will ascend and descend, twist and turn through 3,265km of road across 21 stages before wrapping up with a time trial finish through Madrid.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Vuelta a España 2024 schedule.

When does Vuelta a España 2024 start?

The race begins on Saturday 17th August 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 8th September 2024, with the final stage to be held in Madrid, Spain.

Vuelta a España 2024 route and schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Stage 1: Saturday 17th August

Lisbon (Portugal) to Oeiras (Portugal) – 12 km (Individual time trial)

Stage 2: Sunday 18th August

Cascais (Portugal) to Ourém (Portugal) – 191 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 3: Monday 19th August

Lousã (Portugal) to Castelo Branco (Portugal) – 182 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 4: Tuesday 20th August

Plasencia to Pico Villuercas – 167 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 5: Wednesday 21st August

Fuente del Maestre to Sevilla – 170 km (Flat stage)

Stage 6: Thursday 22nd August

Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera – 181 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 7: Friday 23rd August

Archidona to Córdoba – 179 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 8: Saturday 24th August

Úbeda to Cazorla – 159 km (Medium-mountain stage)

Stage 9: Sunday 25th August

Motril to Granada – 178 km (Mountain stage)

Rest Day: Monday 26th August

N/A

Stage 10: Tuesday 27th August

Ponteareas to Baiona – 160 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 11: Wednesday 28th August

Padrón to Padrón – 164 km (Medium-mountain stage)

Stage 12: Thursday 29th August

Orense to Estación de Montaña de Manzaneda – 133 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 13: Friday 30th August

Lugo to Puerto de Ancares – 171 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 14: Saturday 31st August

Villafranca del Bierzo to Villablino – 199 km (Medium-mountain stage)

Stage 15: Sunday 1st September

Infiesto to Valgrande-Pajares – 142 km (Mountain stage)

Rest Day: Monday 2nd September

N/A

Stage 16: Tuesday 3rd September

Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga – 181 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 17: Wednesday 4th September

Arnuero to Santander – 143 km (Medium-mountain stage)

Stage 18: Thursday 5th September

Vitoria-Gasteiz to Maeztu – 175 km (Medium-mountain stage)

Stage 19: Friday 6th September

Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo – 168 km (Hilly stage)

Stage 20: Saturday 7th September

Villarcayo to Picón Blanco – 171 km (Mountain stage)

Stage 21: Sunday 8th September

Distrito Telefónica to Madrid – 22 km (Individual time trial)

