Now, Hoy has sat down with BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, and spoken about the heartbreaking moment he told his family his diagnosis, and about the response he has had since going public.

Parts of the interview will be broadcast tomorrow morning, Tuesday 5th November, from 6am, while it will also form a half-hour special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, which will air at 8pm, called Sir Chris Hoy: Finding Hope.

In the interview, Hoy will also be seen speaking about how he wants to bring hope to others with stage four cancer, and how he wants to raise awareness and testing for prostate cancer.

Hoy has also written a book charting his experiences over the past year, and reflecting on his life since the London Olympics in 2012. It is called All That Matters, and will be released on Thursday 7th November.

Hoy posted about the process of writing the book on Instagram, saying: "It started as a collection of thoughts following my cancer diagnosis, but as time went on and I began to find my own hope and positivity, it developed into something much more.

"It explains how despite hearing the worst news possible we have found a way to cope and find optimism and happiness again. It’s no longer a heart breaking story but one I think you’ll find uplifting and positive.

"I really hope it will help anyone going through a difficult time, and let them see that it is possible to find hope and strength in any situation.

"Writing the book was also an opportunity to announce my plans for a big charity cycle event next year, called the 'Tour de 4'.

"My aim for it is to change perceptions of what a stage 4 cancer diagnosis can look like, to provide hope for anyone going through a similar experience and of course to raise a significant amount of money for cancer charities."

