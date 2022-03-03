Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule: Fixtures and TV coverage
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup has arrived with the first edition of the tournament in five years.
England are the reigning champions after claiming victory on home soil in 2017. They defeated India by seven runs in a nail-biting finale at Lord's.
Time has moved on, the world is a different place, and the excitement is only expected to ramp up as the prestige of the women's game continues to blossom.
This year's tournament is held across New Zealand but Oceanic rivals Australia are hotly-fancied to go all the way and claim their seventh title.
Only three teams have ever won the Women's Cricket World Cup in 11 editions. India appears most likely to crack the elite pack but Australia, New Zealand and England are expected to be formidable opposition once again.
Sky Sports is showing live Women's Cricket World Cup coverage over the coming weeks and we can't wait to soak up every moment on TV.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the Women's Cricket World Cup including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.
Watch Women's Cricket World Cup on TV
You can watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the Sky Go app.
You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule
UK time. Every match live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Friday 4th March
New Zealand v West Indies, Mount Maunganui (1am)
Bangladesh v South Africa, Dunedin (10pm)
Saturday 5th March
Australia v England, Hamilton (1am)
Sunday 6th March
Pakistan v India, Mount Maunganui (1am)
New Zealand v Bangladesh, Dunedin (10pm)
Tuesday 8th March
Australia v Pakistan, Mount Maunganui (1am)
West Indies v England, Dunedin (10pm)
Thursday 10th March
New Zealand v India, Hamilton (1am)
Friday 11th March
Pakistan v South Africa, Mount Maunganui (1am)
Saturday 12th March
West Indies v India, Hamilton (1am)
New Zealand v Australia, Wellington (10pm)
Sunday 13th March
Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hamilton (10pm)
Monday 14th March
South Africa v England, Mount Maunganui (1am)
Australia v West Indies, Wellington (10pm)
Wednesday 16th March
England v India, Mount Maunganui (1am)
Thursday 17th March
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton (1am)
Bangladesh v West Indies, Mount Maunganui (10pm)
Saturday 19th March
India v Australia, Auckland (1am)
New Zealand v England, Auckland (10pm)
Monday 21st March
West Indies v Pakistan, Hamilton (1am)
South Africa v Australia, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (10pm)
Tuesday 22nd March
India v Bangladesh, Hamilton (1am)
Wednesday 23rd March
South Africa v West Indies, Wellington (10pm)
Thursday 24th March
England v Pakistan, Christchurch (1am)
Bangladesh v Australia, Wellington (10pm)
Friday 25th March
New Zealand v Pakistan, Christchurch (10pm)
Saturday 26th March
England v Bangladesh, Wellington (10pm)
Sunday 27th March
India v South Africa, Christchurch (2am)
Tuesday 29th March
First semi-final, Wellington (11pm)
Thursday 31st March
Second semi-final, Christchurch (2am)
Sunday 3rd April
Final, Christchurch (2am)
