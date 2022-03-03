England are the reigning champions after claiming victory on home soil in 2017. They defeated India by seven runs in a nail-biting finale at Lord's.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup has arrived with the first edition of the tournament in five years.

Time has moved on, the world is a different place, and the excitement is only expected to ramp up as the prestige of the women's game continues to blossom.

This year's tournament is held across New Zealand but Oceanic rivals Australia are hotly-fancied to go all the way and claim their seventh title.

Only three teams have ever won the Women's Cricket World Cup in 11 editions. India appears most likely to crack the elite pack but Australia, New Zealand and England are expected to be formidable opposition once again.

Sky Sports is showing live Women's Cricket World Cup coverage over the coming weeks and we can't wait to soak up every moment on TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the Women's Cricket World Cup including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

Watch Women's Cricket World Cup on TV

You can watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule

UK time. Every match live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Friday 4th March

New Zealand v West Indies, Mount Maunganui (1am)

Bangladesh v South Africa, Dunedin (10pm)

Saturday 5th March

Australia v England, Hamilton (1am)

Sunday 6th March

Pakistan v India, Mount Maunganui (1am)

New Zealand v Bangladesh, Dunedin (10pm)

Tuesday 8th March

Australia v Pakistan, Mount Maunganui (1am)

West Indies v England, Dunedin (10pm)

Thursday 10th March

New Zealand v India, Hamilton (1am)

Friday 11th March

Pakistan v South Africa, Mount Maunganui (1am)

Saturday 12th March

West Indies v India, Hamilton (1am)

New Zealand v Australia, Wellington (10pm)

Sunday 13th March

Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hamilton (10pm)

Monday 14th March

South Africa v England, Mount Maunganui (1am)

Australia v West Indies, Wellington (10pm)

Wednesday 16th March

England v India, Mount Maunganui (1am)

Thursday 17th March

New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton (1am)

Bangladesh v West Indies, Mount Maunganui (10pm)

Saturday 19th March

India v Australia, Auckland (1am)

New Zealand v England, Auckland (10pm)

Monday 21st March

West Indies v Pakistan, Hamilton (1am)

South Africa v Australia, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (10pm)

Tuesday 22nd March

India v Bangladesh, Hamilton (1am)

Wednesday 23rd March

South Africa v West Indies, Wellington (10pm)

Thursday 24th March

England v Pakistan, Christchurch (1am)

Bangladesh v Australia, Wellington (10pm)

Friday 25th March

New Zealand v Pakistan, Christchurch (10pm)

Saturday 26th March

England v Bangladesh, Wellington (10pm)

Sunday 27th March

India v South Africa, Christchurch (2am)

Tuesday 29th March

First semi-final, Wellington (11pm)

Thursday 31st March

Second semi-final, Christchurch (2am)

Sunday 3rd April

Final, Christchurch (2am)

