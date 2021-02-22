The Hundred Draft 2021 – Teams, players, TV and live stream details

The Hundred Draft 2021 is taking place imminently, with a number of places up for grabs in the brand new cricket competition coming this summer.

The fresh format was set for a debut in 2020 though, for obvious reasons, the tournament was postponed and will now launch in 2021.

While India v England Test cricket reigns at the moment, eight teams will battle it out in the 100-ball format in the months to come, but before that takes place, the squads must be fully determined.

Most teams have opted to retain their original line-ups, while others have released a number of players and will select a relatively fresh roster.

The Hundred Draft will finalise squads in the coming days and then the fun and games can begin in earnest.

When is The Hundred Draft 2021?

When is The Hundred Draft 2021?

The Hundred Draft actually takes place on Monday 22nd February, but the results of the Draft will not be made public until Tuesday 23rd February when the picks are made public.

The Draft itself will be a low-key event conducted online without a TV studio or glitzy ceremony to mark the occasion.

How does The Hundred Draft work?

Main teams were already built up in 2020, with 15 players per Men’s and Women’s squad, with an England red-ball cricket star and 14 other players chosen in the Draft – including up to three overseas players – each with a reserve price valuation to be met.

Of course, the tournament should have started last year, but the same squads have been put on ice to start in the summer of 2021, though teams have been able to release players from their squads.

Following the retention window, there are now 35 places up for grabs, including 28 domestic places.

Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire boast almost half of the picks between them after opting for drastic overhauls of their Hundred squads.

As mentioned, the Draft takes place on Monday behind closed doors before completed squads are unveiled on Tuesday.

How to watch The Hundred Draft on TV

Picks will be revealed throughout the day first on Sky Sports News.

The Hundred Draft live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Which players are in The Hundred Draft?

All eyes will be fixed on the seven overseas player spot left up for grabs, with 252 foreign stars throwing their bat in the ring for selection.

Australian star David Warner is joined by Quinton de Kock and Shakib Al Hasan among the top players available to be selected, though price tags may be an issue for several teams as a limited number of top-dollar contracts remain up for grabs.

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have withdrawn from the competition after being released by Welsh Fire, while Chris Gayle and Trent Boult have pulled out of the Draft after going unselected last time.

England duo Ben Foakes and Olly Stone are among the domestic players yet to be chosen and will return with lower reserve prices in a bid to be selected.

The Hundred teams

There are eight teams who will engage in The Hundred from across the nation. We’ve rounded up the list below in order of how they will select during the Draft.

This is the reverse order of the original Draft to ensure fairness across the teams.

Birmingham Phoenix London Spirit Manchester Originals Oval Invincibles Welsh Fire Northern Superchargers Southern Brave Trent Rockets

The Hundred fixtures 2021

Fixtures for both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments will also be revealed on Tuesday 23rd February with organisers hoping it’ll be second time lucky for the inaugural season of The Hundred cricket.

