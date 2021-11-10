The Ashes 2021 TV coverage UK: How to watch Australia v England cricket

The Ashes 2021 is approaching with England and Australia ready to do battle for the urn once more.

Joe Root’s men have faltered on the Test front in 2021 with several key injury issues and series defeats to India and New Zealand in recent months.

However, Ben Stokes is back in the fold and a strong T20 World Cup campaign sees the likes of Jos Buttler approach the winter in white-hot limited overs form. Root will hope his side can transfer their success into the red-ball format.

Australia look settled going into the winter as the favourites to retain The Ashes with Steve Smith, David Warner and Test captain Tim Paine all raring to go.

Fans will be desperate for the biggest cricket event of the year to roll around, even though the matches will take place in the middle of the night in UK time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch The Ashes 2021 TV coverage in the UK.

What TV channel is The Ashes on?

The Ashes 2021 will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport in the UK throughout the duration of the series.

BT won the rights to broadcast Australian cricket internationals until 2025, which will features four England tours over the next four years, including the Women’s Ashes series in 2022.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch The Ashes with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

When is The Ashes 2021?

The Ashes 2021 take place between 8th December 2021 and 18th January 2022.

The six-week spell will go ahead in full, despite a year of fears over whether Australian COVID restrictions would permit the spectacle from taking place.

Check out the full schedule below. To be updated with specific UK times.

The Ashes 2021 schedule

First Test

Date: 8th – 12th December 2021

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test

Date: 16th – 20th December 2021

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Third Test

Date: 26th – 30th December 2021

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Fourth Test

Date: 5th – 9th January 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Fifth Test

Date: 14th – 18th January 2022

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Who won The Ashes last time?

Australia are the current holders of The Ashes following a 2-2 draw during their tour of England in 2019.

The visitors were led by heroics from Steve Smith who racked up an outrageous total of 774 runs across the five matches.

However, the series will always be remembered for one of the most spectacular Test innings of all time as Ben Stokes clung on to strike 135 not out and win the match as the last man standing in the third Test at Headingley.

