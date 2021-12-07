How to watch The Ashes highlights on BBC and BT Sport in UK

The Ashes have arrived and the world awaits the inevitable drama to come as England travel to face Australia in another heated clash between the rivals.

Captain Joe Root will be determined for his side to overcome their underdog tag Down Under and will hope the returning Ben Stokes can inject more life into his Test squad.

Jimmy Anderson will hope for a big showing in Oz but he will be forced to wait for his chance after being rested for the first Test – which may be disrupted by storms around Brisbane.

Australia head into the series under the stewardship of captain Pat Cummins who has replaced Tim Paine amid an investigation into personal text messages sent by the latter.

There’s great news for England fans who can’t face the late nights and early mornings that come with following their team Down Under in pursuit of the Ashes urn.

The BBC has struck a last-ditch deal to show free-to-air highlights over the coming weeks, while BT Sport also boasts a comprehensive package – and a monthly pass that will give you access to a wide range of live coverage and highlights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch The Ashes highlights in the UK.

The Ashes TV coverage – including channel details and times

Will The Ashes highlights be on TV?

Yes! If staying up beyond midnight doesn’t appeal to you, if rising at the break of dawn isn’t your thing, don’t worry.

The Ashes highlights will be shown on TV every day so you don’t have to miss a single big moment or a minute of sleep. Win-win!

BBC and BT Sport will both show highlights in some shape or form throughout the series. We’ve rounded up all the details below.

How to watch The Ashes highlights on TV in the UK

The Ashes highlights will be shown on BBC iPlayer at 5pm (UK time) after each day of play.

A last-minute deal was struck that will see BBC publish clips across their social media accounts, as well as the online-only BBC iPlayer highlights show every afternoon.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch full 90-minute highlights show every morning (UK time) at the end of each day’s play on BT Sport in the UK. This show will be repeated later in the day.

Shorter highlights will also be made available on the BT Sport website and app. Non-subscribers can watch this shortened package from 4pm each day.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch The Ashes highlights with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The Ashes schedule – including UK start times

