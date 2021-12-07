The Ashes schedule 2021: What time does The Ashes start in the UK?

The Ashes are under way with England and Australia back in action, competing in one of the biggest rivalries in all of sport.

The series will see England jet Down Under as severe underdogs following an unsettled year for the Test side, but captain Joe Root will do everything he can to galvanise his assembled squad and upset the odds.

Ben Stokes is back in the fold, a huge boost for England, and he will be desperate to hit the ground running at the Gabba in the first Test.

Australia head into the series with turbulence of their own. Pat Cummins will step into the captaincy role at the expense of Tim Paine who has dropped out of the series following an investigation into personal text messages sent by the former top man.

Fans around the world will be tuning in from a whole host of time zones, with UK die-hards set to brave the late nights over the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Ashes schedule and when it starts each day in UK time.

The Ashes TV coverage – including channel details and times

What time does The Ashes start in the UK?

The first Test of The Ashes is ready to begin with play starting from midnight (UK time) on the night of Tuesday 7th December 2021 and into the early hours of Wednesday. Brisbane is 10 hours ahead of UK time.

Each of the five days will start at the same time meaning most England fans will be able to catch the first few overs before bed and wake up to the final few overs around breakfast time.

Of course, this won’t stop the die-hards from becoming nocturnal between December and January!

The Ashes 2021 schedule

First Test

Date: 8th – 12th December 2021

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test

Date: 16th – 20th December 2021

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Third Test

Date: 26th – 30th December 2021

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Fourth Test

Date: 5th – 9th January 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Fifth Test

Date: 14th – 18th January 2022

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

