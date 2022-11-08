Captain Jos Buttler will be delighted that his men fought their way out of a group that contained New Zealand and reigning champions Australia.

England continue their T20 World Cup journey with a semi-final showdown against India in one of the blockbuster matches of the tournament so far.

England's final Super 12 encounter was a far more tense affair than they would have liked, but they chased down Sri Lanka's total of 141 with two balls to spare.

Ben Stokes stepped up for England once more with 42 runs from 36 balls to claw his team over the line. He will hope for more help in this encounter, though Dawid Malan looks set to miss the game through injury.

India have won more matches in this tournament than any other team (4), though a handful of their opponents' games were cancelled due to inclement weather.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch India v England on TV and online.

When is India v England in the semi-finals?

India v England will take place on Thursday 10th November 2022.

The game takes place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

India v England UK start time

India v England will begin at 8am.

New Zealand face Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup semi-final, to be played on Wednesday.

What TV channel is India v England on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream India v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

