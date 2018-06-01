Last week, England were beaten in the first Test of a series on home soil for the first time since 1995, after being comprehensively outplayed by Pakistan at Lord's. It added further grief to a miserable run of form for the side, after a run of seven defeats in ten matches. It means there is suddenly a lot more riding on June's second test in Leeds.

What time is England and Pakistan live on TV?

Day 1 - Friday 1st June

There will be live coverage of the first Test from 10am on Sky Sports Main Event on Friday 1st June. Test Match Special will also have live ball-by-ball radio coverage on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio 4 Long Wave as well as the BBC Sport website.

If you don’t have access to Sky Sports, you can watch the cricket on NowTV if you purchase a Sport Pass – costing £7.99 for a day, or £12.99 for a week pass.

The match begins at 11am. Highlights will be broadcast on Channel 5 from 7pm.

Day 2 - Saturday 2nd June

Live coverage of day 2 will begin at 10.30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Highlights will be shown on Channel 5 at 7pm.

Day 3 - Sunday 3rd June

Coverage of day 3 will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 10am. Highlights from 7pm on Channel 5.

Day 4 - Monday 4th June

Coverage of day 4 will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am. Highlights from 7pm on Channel 5.

Day 5 - Tuesday 5th June

Coverage of the fifth and final day will begin at 10.30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Highlights from 7pm on Channel 5.