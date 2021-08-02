England v India cricket 2021: TV schedule, times and radio details

England head into a massive Test match series with India this month with five matches ready to put Test cricket back on the map following the success of the controversial The Hundred format.

The new 100-ball format has made waves before and since its inaugural match, with many traditionalists determined for Test cricket to be given full attention.

That is likely to happen in the coming weeks as the indomitable Indian side gear up to challenge England like few sides in the world can.

India defeated England 3-1 in a four-Test series in the subcontinental surroundings back in February. England flew out of the traps with a massive 578-run first innings tally in the 1st Test, but were forced into submission by three superb bowling displays from India on their home soil.

England Test captain Joe Root will be gearing up for a huge task over the coming weeks having had an unsettled squad in recent times. He will hope to be provided with a full-strength roster, but Ben Stokes’ decision to take time away from cricket won’t help England’s cause.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about England v India in a big summer of cricket.

When are England v India Test matches?

The Test matches are scheduled to run from Wednesday 4th August 2021 to 14th September 2021. You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is England v India in the UK?

Play starts at 11am each morning with up to 25 days worth of Test match action set to go down over a six-week period.

While there’s been plenty of chatter about The Hundred, you can expect plenty of buzz around India’s tour of England which is set to provide show-stopping drama to round off the summer months.

England v India TV schedule

The England v India Test schedule is as follows:

1st Test – 4th-8th August

2nd Test – 12th-16th August

3rd Test – 25th-29th August

4th Test – 2nd-6th September

5th Test – 10th-14th September

How to watch England v India on TV

You can watch the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket 45 minutes before the start of play for each match. Coverage on the opening day of the first Test starts an hour beforehand.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England v India online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to India v England on radio

BBC have the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of India’s tour of England with the Test Match Special team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of every Test match.

The majority of broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra, while BBC Radio 4 will air several of the days throughout the weeks to come.

