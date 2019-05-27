Fans will be keen to see what both sides are made of as hype continues to build ahead of the competition which will take place around the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Afghanistan on TV and online.

What time is England v Afghanistan?

England v Afghanistan will begin at 10:30am on Monday 27th May 2019.

Where is England v Afghanistan?

The game will take place at The Oval, London which holds up to 24,500 fans.

How to watch England v Afghanistan on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket (from 10:20am) and Main Event (from 10:30am).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

