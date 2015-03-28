Cricket World Cup 2015 final: Australia v New Zealand
Make sure your alarm is set correctly to see the two best teams in the World Cup show us how it's done. And don't let British Summer Time make you late for the party...
Cricket World Cup final: Australia v New Zealand, Sunday 3.55am (BST) Sky Sports World Cup, 4.15am BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Phew, here at last. Six long weeks of early starts and bed-bound Test Match Special sessions can take it out of you (or, much more likely, flicking through the scorecards online when you get to work).
Yes, the drawn-out format of the Cricket World Cup can be a slog, especially when it's being played on the other side of the world. But those long group stages must have done something right, because in New Zealand and Australia we have been left with the two most exciting teams in the tournament.
The brand of cricket both teams play is a world away from the lethargies of England, and the past week of knockout, hit-out-or-go-home action has more than justified the tentative build-up.
New Zealand's batting on home soil this year has been fearsome. Martin Guptill's 237 not out is the highest individual score in a World Cup match ever, but it has been captain Brendon McCullum who has slashed and pounced from the front, dismantling South Africa in the semi final with a quick-fire 59.
The only cloud for the Black Caps is the fact that the final will be played in Melbourne, Australia, the first match of the tournament outside New Zealand.
More like this
Australia also has batsmen all the way through the order who can take games away from their opponents. Think of Glenn Maxwell's 102 off just 53 balls against Sri Lanka in the pool stages. If he doesn't put NZ bowler Trent Boult's economy rate to the test, then Dave Warner, Steve Smith or many others surely will.
Even England ace Freddie Flintoff has been won over by his former Ashes rivals – although that might have something to do with him being crowned King of the Jungle in Australia's I'm a Celeb.
With openers on both sides ready to swing, this is one match you won't want to be late for. Don't let the clocks going forward catch you out: coverage starts at 3.55am British Summer Time on Sky Sports World Cup, bright and early Sunday morning.
Of course, there are always the highlights on ITV at 10.15pm, if it's been one early start too many...