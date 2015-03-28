The brand of cricket both teams play is a world away from the lethargies of England, and the past week of knockout, hit-out-or-go-home action has more than justified the tentative build-up.

New Zealand's batting on home soil this year has been fearsome. Martin Guptill's 237 not out is the highest individual score in a World Cup match ever, but it has been captain Brendon McCullum who has slashed and pounced from the front, dismantling South Africa in the semi final with a quick-fire 59.

The only cloud for the Black Caps is the fact that the final will be played in Melbourne, Australia, the first match of the tournament outside New Zealand.

Australia also has batsmen all the way through the order who can take games away from their opponents. Think of Glenn Maxwell's 102 off just 53 balls against Sri Lanka in the pool stages. If he doesn't put NZ bowler Trent Boult's economy rate to the test, then Dave Warner, Steve Smith or many others surely will.

Even England ace Freddie Flintoff has been won over by his former Ashes rivals – although that might have something to do with him being crowned King of the Jungle in Australia's I'm a Celeb.

With openers on both sides ready to swing, this is one match you won't want to be late for. Don't let the clocks going forward catch you out: coverage starts at 3.55am British Summer Time on Sky Sports World Cup, bright and early Sunday morning.

Of course, there are always the highlights on ITV at 10.15pm, if it's been one early start too many...