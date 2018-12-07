In the UK most live cricket on TV is broadcast by Sky Sports, but BT Sport has also secured some top sport rights.

Check out the full guide to every cricket Test match, one day international and T20 live on TV in 2018 below.

This page will be regularly updated with more information and matches.

Friday 14th December 2018

New Zealand v Sri Lanka 1st Test 10pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Tuesday 18th December)

More like this

Tuesday 25th December 2018

New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test 10pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Saturday 29th December)

Advertisement

Wednesday 26th December 2018

South Africa v Pakistan 1st Test 8am, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Sunday 3oth December)