Hughes passed away two days after being struck in the neck by a ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"It might seem like a little thing, but it's an important distinction," said Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland. "Phillip will forever remain 63 not out."

Thousands reacted to the news of Hughes's death on social media, with fans putting out their bats as a mark of respect to the 25-year-old.

More like this

Australia captain Michael Clarke paid an emotional tribute to the player in the Australian Sunday Telegraph, writing, "I don’t have a blood brother, but I am very proud to have called Phillip my brother. I am a better man for having known him.

Advertisement

"Vale Hugh Dog. I will miss you forever, but I will not forget," Clarke said, ending his column, "Happy birthday bro."