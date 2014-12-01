Cricket Australia ensure Phillip Hughes will be 63 not out forever
The Australian batsman's final innings will be listed as unbeaten in the official record of the match
We haven't been short of affecting tributes to Australian batsman Phillip Hughes, and Cricket Australia have just delivered another.
The governing body announced that Hughes's final score will be updated in the official record to 63 not out, after his innings was originally marked down in the scorecard as retired hurt.
Hughes passed away two days after being struck in the neck by a ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
"It might seem like a little thing, but it's an important distinction," said Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland. "Phillip will forever remain 63 not out."
Thousands reacted to the news of Hughes's death on social media, with fans putting out their bats as a mark of respect to the 25-year-old.
More like this
Australia captain Michael Clarke paid an emotional tribute to the player in the Australian Sunday Telegraph, writing, "I don’t have a blood brother, but I am very proud to have called Phillip my brother. I am a better man for having known him.
"Vale Hugh Dog. I will miss you forever, but I will not forget," Clarke said, ending his column, "Happy birthday bro."