Fans, cricketers and colleagues react to the death of Phil Hughes with #putoutyourbats tributes
The cricketing world mourned the 25-year-old Australian yesterday following the news he had passed away after being struck by a ball on Tuesday
The cricketing world was in shock yesterday following the death of Phil Hughes who was struck in the neck by a bouncing delivery from bowler Sean Abbott on Tuesday.
Tributes to the 25-year-old poured in and the hashtag #putoutyourbats began trending on Twitter as scores of fans – both within and outside the cricket community – used their bats to pay their respects to the Australian cricketer.
Firstly, the tweet that begun it all – from Paul Taylor in Sydney:
The idea soon caught on, with cricket clubs, grounds and governing bodies all joining in.
Hughes' teammates and cricketers from around the world posted their own moving tributes:
But it wasn't just the cricketing community taking part...
Test Match Special's Adam Mountford joined the ranks.
As did scores of fans across the globe:
#putoutyourbats with gloves u signed & gave to my son ur no.1 fan. We all so desperately miss u little mate. #408 pic.twitter.com/R09QOcAP6J
— Jamie Cox (@jamiecox1969) November 28, 2014
Beach bat from the Windies is the best I can do in Vegas, but its ok for this. So sad. #putoutyourbats #Philliphughes pic.twitter.com/EBqlaSDtj2
— Phil Burton (@PhilBurtonHN) November 28, 2014
And – finally – Google Australia whose touching tribute feels spot on.