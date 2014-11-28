Firstly, the tweet that begun it all – from Paul Taylor in Sydney:

The idea soon caught on, with cricket clubs, grounds and governing bodies all joining in.

Hughes' teammates and cricketers from around the world posted their own moving tributes:

But it wasn't just the cricketing community taking part...

Test Match Special's Adam Mountford joined the ranks.

As did scores of fans across the globe:

#putoutyourbats with gloves u signed & gave to my son ur no.1 fan. We all so desperately miss u little mate. #408 pic.twitter.com/R09QOcAP6J — Jamie Cox (@jamiecox1969) November 28, 2014

Beach bat from the Windies is the best I can do in Vegas, but its ok for this. So sad. #putoutyourbats #Philliphughes pic.twitter.com/EBqlaSDtj2 — Phil Burton (@PhilBurtonHN) November 28, 2014

And – finally – Google Australia whose touching tribute feels spot on.