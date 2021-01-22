Conor McGregor’s record, stats, height and weight ahead of UFC 257

Conor McGregor is the world’s most iconic UFC fighter. His professional record may not be spotless, but even those who have never watched an Octagon bout in their lives will know his name.

The 32-year-old megastar steps back into the Octagon this weekend with a point to prove as he seeks to claw his way back to world titles.

McGregor’s last title showdown came in 2018 when he was defeated by the unstoppable Khabib Nurmagomedov, and fans are hoping all roads lead to a rematch.

For now, McGregor must work on getting back to his best, starting with a rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the important info about Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 257.

Who is Conor McGregor?

McGregor is an Irish MMA fighter currently signed to UFC despite three retirements littering his recent past.

He is a former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Champion but due to recent inactivity, McGregor has slid down to 14th in the pound-for-pound rankings and fourth in the Lightweight standings.

He defeated Poirier in 2014 before toppling Jose Aldo as his star continued to rise. McGregor’s surge was halted by Nate Diaz, but he won the rematch and a following bout against Eddie Alvarez.

However, McGregor’s reputation was taken down a peg by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 with a defeat in one of the biggest UFC showdowns of all time. McGregor has only fought once since, a first-round win over Donald Cerrone, and is still rebuilding his reputation as one of the world’s finest.

Conor McGregor height and weight

McGregor stands at 5ft 9in (175cm) and tends to weigh around 170lbs (77kg).

The 32-year-old fighter boasts a 74in (188cm) reach and fights with a southpaw stance.

Conor McGregor record

McGregor boasts an excellent record of 22 wins, four defeats since his first professional fight in 2008.

Last five fights:

W – Donald Cerrone (UFC 246)

L – Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 229)

W – Eddie Alvarez (UFC 205)

W – Nate Diaz (UFC 202)

L – Nate Diaz (UFC 196)

Conor McGregor’s next fight

