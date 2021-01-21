How to watch UFC 257 – live stream and TV channel for Poirier v McGregor 2

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to kick-start 2021 in style against Dustin Poirier in a hyped rematch between the pair.

They originally met in a featherweight clash in 2014 at UFC 178 with McGregor coming out on top with a technical KO in the opening round.

Poirier has been out for revenge ever since, but the pair haven’t been able to face off again, until now.

Both fighters have moved up a weight division this time around since their last meeting and Conor McGregor’s next fight will see him enter the Octagon on UFC Fight Island as the hot favourite to dominate.

McGregor has only fought one round, a victory over Donald Cerrone in January 2020, since his 2018 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier’s last fight was a solid victory over Dan Hooker last June.

In addition to the headline bout, there is a vast array of other intriguing contests set to take place on both the main and preliminary cards as well, so it looks like we could have another thrilling evening in store.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 257 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 257 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 257 event will start at 11:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 257 on in the UK?

UFC 257 will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky, BT and Virgin.

BT customers should head over to Channel 494 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

Alternatively, you can listen to the action on BBC Radio 5 Live – with the station having recently acquired exclusive radio rights.

Live stream UFC 257 online

If you want to watch online, head to the BT Player and pay your way through to the event there.

For further details, check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office.

How to watch UFC 257 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 257 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 257 held?

UFC 257 will take place at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, a popular location for UFC bouts during the COVID-restricted era.

UFC 257 fight card

Main card

Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor – Lightweight

Dan Hooker v Michael Chandler – Lightweight

Jessica Eye v Joanne Calderwood – Women’s Flyweight

