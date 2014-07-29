Gymnastics, from 4:30pm BBC1 (watch online here)

They were bronze brothers in arms in London, but Team GB's male gymnasts are now sworn rivals as England and Scotland go head to head. England's Louis Smith, Kristian Thomas, Sam Oldham and Max Whitlock were part of the same team as Scotland's Dan Purvis in the last Olympics, but Purvis will now hope his former team-mates slip up in the Men's Team final (4.30pm). Strictly champion Smith only returned to training in January, but the sequins and quicksteps don't seem to have done his pommel horse performance any harm.

Athletics: Women's 1500m, 9:50pm BBC1 (watch online here)

When it comes to Home Nations strength, the women's 1500m is arguably one of the best track events of the Games. The aptly named Hannah England competes in the white of England, as does 23-year-old Laura Weightman, coached by the BBC's Steve Cram. Laura Muir, one of the stars of the Scottish track team, competes over this distance as well as 800m, meaning Britain has three athletes in the world top ten.

Athletics: heptathlon, from 10:30am BBC1 (watch online here)

This was meant to be the moment when Katarina Johnson-Thompson emerged as the new star of British athletics. The 21-year-old was billed as the successor to Jessica Ennis-Hill, out of action this year because she is pregnant. Sadly Johnson-Thompson injured her foot in training just before Glasgow, meaning she won't be able to challenge Canadian world number one Brianne Theisen-Eaton. Hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200m get under way today, while the event concludes tomorrow with long jump, 800m and javelin.