In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Jericho made his feelings about Tyson very clear and can't wait to settle 'unfinished business' in the ring.

Speaking ahead of the UK launch of Dark Side of the Ring series 2, Jericho said: "Mike Tyson is a piece of s***, man. That's it.

"He punched me in the face 10 years ago and when you get knocked out by Iron Mike Tyson you don't forget it. He probably doesn't even remember it! I don't know what's in those scrambled brains of his, but I've never forgotten it.

"The moment I found out he was in the arena, in my arena, it was time for us to have a conversation. Where it goes from here, I don't know, but he knows where I live, he knows where I am, and we have some unfinished business. At some point, that unfinished business will have to be finished.

"What you saw last night, I'm sure there's going to be more coming."

Tyson has returned to the headlines following claims he could be set for a sensational return to boxing and his appearance on AEW has sparked fresh interest in the former legend of the ring.

And while Jericho clearly wants to get the better of Tyson in AEW, he recognises the legendary star is a big draw for the company and has opened the door for more big names.

He said: "Mike Tyson's hot right now. Two months ago, bringing Tyson on board was like 'that's cool' but he's hotter than he's been in 20 years and he's with us. There's a reason for that.

"He's got a long relationship with WWE, he probably could have gone back to them in a second, but for whatever reason he came with us, and our brand, our company is cool. We have cool vibes, it's new exciting and fresh, we do things differently here and a guy like Tyson wants to come play in our sandbox it's amazing.

"And Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans and Henry Cejudo – what the hell's going on? That's a big deal and it's not a coincidence. It's not like we gave millions of dollars to have him, he came because he wants to be there. It's the same reason why I'm there, why Jon Moxley's there, we want to be there. The fact that Mike came to hang out with us is another positive to show we're the place to be right now.

When asked who he would like to get onboard in the future, Jericho replied: "I don't work that way, I don't have a wish list of who we can get, like if we can get Brad Pitt and Conor McGregor and this guy and that guy.

"There are a lot of guys and girls out there who are big wrestling fans and AEW is the cool place to be. I don't know who's out there enjoying the show but we're here, anybody who wants to get involved, there's always a way to do it.

"It's part of wrestling history having celebrities involved and that's our job. We're here, we're not going anywhere and we have a wide open neon sign that says come and hang out with us."

The second series of Dark Side of the Ring premieres on VICE TV on June 8th at 10pm.