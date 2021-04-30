How to watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders – Fight date, undercard, TV and live stream details

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders face off in a hotly-anticipated showcase of boxing on TV this weekend.

The pair have gone back and forth for the best part of 18 months attempting to thrash out a date with the original scrap put on hold due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

Finally, the pair will step into the ring and go head to head in a battle that will be watched by tens of thousands of fans in person and hundreds of thousands – probably into the millions – around the world.

Canelo has won 55 fights with just one defeat – against Floyd Mayweather – to his name, making him the favourite against British star Saunders.

The Mexican’s last outing saw him polish off Avni Yildirim with ease, but Canelo was taken the distance by a gutsy Callum Smith in December 2020.

Saunders has been tipped to fight Smith this summer, but for now, his focus will be firmly on the prize he has eyed for a long time now.

The 31-year-old is putting his undefeated 30-0 record on the line against the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter in what is sure to be a firecracker encounter.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest information ahead of the Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders showdown.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders fight date

The fight will finally go ahead on Saturday 8th May 2021 after much rescheduling and speculation over the last year, though British fans will need to stay up until the early hours of Sunday 9th May.

It was originally tipped to take place on 2nd May 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic slammed any chance of it taking place as scheduled.

Reports last year suggested Canelo had already struck a deal to fight Gennady Golovkin to complete a trilogy series, throwing the Saunders bout into doubt, but it failed to materialise and here we are now.

What time is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The main event – Canelo v Saunders – is expected to go ahead around 4am in the early hours of Sunday once the men have completed their ring walks.

The undercard will begin at around 1am with a range of fighters on display building up to the big match-up.

Where is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The fight will go ahead at the enormous AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA – the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

The 100,000-capacity arena is one of the biggest sporting stages in the world.

Canelo attracted a crowd of more than 50,000 to the stadium for his clash with British star Liam Smith in 2016, but he and Saunders are expected to draw in over 60,000 fans under COVID protocols this weekend.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders undercard

Saul Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders – WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles

Marc Castro v TBA

Frank Sanchez v Nagy Aguilera

Edwin Soto v Katsunari Takayama – WBO light-flyweight title

Kieron Conway v Souleymane Cissokho – WBA Intercontinental super-welterweight title

Keyshawn Davis v Jose Antonia Meza

Kelvin Davis v TBA

How to watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in UK

The fight will be shown on DAZN with the online streaming service available for just £1.99 per month in the UK.

You can watch via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Smart TVs will also allow you to stream the service effortlessly to soak up all the drama on the big screen.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in USA

Canelo signed a mega deal with DAZN in 2018.

He penned a five-year, 11-fight contract worth £278million – the most lucrative contract in sports history.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month in the US.

