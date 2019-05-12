Eddie Pepperell won the tournament in October 2018, and without a sponsor or main player at the helm, it was feared the tournament may cease.

However, Fleetwood’s presence has raised hopes of a future for the British Masters with the date moved to earlier in the year than usual.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible TV and live stream options available in the UK.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the British Masters on TV and online.

When is the British Masters 2019 on?

The British Masters starts on Thursday 9th May 2019 and runs until Sunday 12th May 2019.

Play begins around 7:30am on the opening days with further tee times to be announced in due course.

Where is the British Masters 2019 held?

The British Masters is held at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, just north of Liverpool.

Southport is the home town of 28-year-old Fleetwood who will hope to inspire the locals during his homecoming event.

How to watch and live stream the British Masters 2019

You can watch the British Masters on Sky Sports Golf across the four days.

Thursday: From 10:30am and 3:30pm

Friday: From 10:30am and 3:30pm

Saturday: From 12:30pm

Sunday: From 10:00am

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the whole tournament through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.