The 69-year-old was awarded a commemorative picture frame featuring his most memorable moments, as well as a huge roar of applause from the crowd.

In his track days, Foster was named the 1974 BBC Sports Personality Of The Year after winning the 5,000m gold in that year’s European Championships, alongside setting a new world record for the 3,000m (7:35.1).

Foster also founded the annual half-marathon The Great North Run in 1981, which soon became one the biggest sporting events in the UK. In 2014, it became the first race in the world to achieve a million participants.

He retired from the track in 1980 and immediately became one of the leading voices in the BBC’s athletics coverage, commentating on every Commonwealth Games since 1982 and every World Athletics Championships since 1983. He’s also worked on every London Marathon since the event was incepted in 1981.

Fellow BBC sports team member Jake Humphrey and plenty of fans saluted Foster's "class, ability and talent" on Twitter.

Don’t worry though, the microphone’s in safe hands, with fellow long-distance runner Paula Radcliffe becoming Foster’s natural successor, as seen in this pillow ceremony (we don't get it either) as shown by Gabby Logan.