How to get Boxxer tickets 2022, plus undercard and fight news
Boxxer is back with two huge nights of boxing. Here's the latest fight news and info on how to get tickets.
Boxxer is back with a bang. Ben Shalom's promotional outfit has two huge fight nights coming up, with some big names set to feature.
Unbeaten power puncher Richard Riakporhe faces Fabio Turchi in a world title eliminator bout on 11th June. The pair will face off at the OVO Wembley Arena on top of a stacked card featuring the likes of Viddal Riley, Chris Kongo and Zak Chelli.
- Buy tickets to Boxxer Cruiserweight tournament — Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- Buy tickets to Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi — OVO Wembley Arena, London
Last time out, Riakporhe scored a big win over the previously undefeated Londoner, Deion Jumah. He strung some powerful combinations together and stopped Jumah in the eighth round. Now, he's got some real momentum behind his career and — should he beat Turchi in this eliminator — he'll have the chance to compete for a world title.
Riakporhe's career to this point has been highly watchable, the south London man has power in both hands and has a remarkable power-punching record, having stopped 10 of his 14 opponents inside the distance.
Before then, on Saturday 14th May, the Boxxer tournament format returns. Pitting eight cruiserweights against each other in short, three-round fights in a knockout tournament style. There will be quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final, with the winner to be crowned on the night.
When is the next Boxxer fight night?
First up, there's the Boxxer Cruiserweight tournament at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse, on 14th May.
Then, Riakporhe and Turchi top the bill at the OVO Wembley Arena on 11th June.
Boxxer tickets: how to get your big fight tickets
You can get tickets for both events via Ticketmaster right now. They start at £35 for the Manchester event and £47 for Wembley. Both events offer a range of ticketing options, with ringside tickets costing as much as £280. At time of writing, there are still tickets available in most sections but it's better to grab yours ASAP to guarantee a spot, if you want to attend.
Boxxer undercards: who else is fighting?
There are some potentially show-stealing fights on the undercard of Riakporhe vs Turchi. Germaine Brown and Zak Chelli face off for the English title at super middleweight. Chelli won the Boxxer super middleweight tournament back in 2020 and has progressed with two more wins since. He has only one loss on his record — to fellow Welshman Kody Davies — and faces an undefeated opponent in Londoner, Brown.
Elsewhere Bermondsey man Chris Kongo will face Sebastian Formella. The 34-year-old German has faced some big names in the welterweight division, having lost to Conor Benn and Shawn Porter on points. Now, Kongo has the chance to prove that he too deserves to be placed amongst the top-ranked welterweights.
Also on the card, amateur star Lauren Price makes her long-awaited debut, Viddal Riley will take centre stage for his sixth career bout and power-punching Joe Pigford makes his ring return.
