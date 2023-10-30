Of course, there have been developments over the status of the mooted Fury v Usyk encounter, including a date, but as always where Fury is concerned... nothing is certain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the latest details about Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk, including what has been said about their potential upcoming fight.

When is Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk?

Reports suggest that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally face one another on Saturday 23rd December 2023.

Of course, anyone with basic knowledge of the saga to this point knows that this undisputed mega-fight is far from certain to be hosted on that proposed date.

The new date was reportedly agreed prior to Fury's wobbly, uncomfortable display against UFC star – and debutant boxer – Francis Ngannou. Nobody expected that clash to go the distance, hence the quick turnaround for a Usyk bout before the end of the year, but the competitive nature of the fight may have added another dash of frustration to plans.

After the fight, Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, told the 5 Live boxing podcast: "We were going to do it on 23rd December. I doubt that will happen now.

"Tyson can't be going into a camp after a tough fight like that. That's eight weeks away. He needs at least a bit of time to get himself, his body, back into shape. Let it heal. Then get into a camp. It will be on early next year."

Usyk said: "We have a contract that says the fight has to take place on 23rd December. Let Fury vacate his title first, then he can take his rest."

In addition to the Ukrainian fighter's words, Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk said: "Everyone, including Usyk, did not give much chance to Ngannou. But the man has shocked the world.

"Fury underestimated his opponent. Arrogance, lack of discipline, and thirst for money lead to these kind of circumstances. But we have December 23rd inked and Fury cannot escape that."

Will Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk go ahead?

The only answer to be given here with any degree of confidence is 'probably'. Nothing is certain until Fury clambers into the ring with Usyk alongside him. Until that moment, the answer can only be: 'probably'.

The reported signing of a contract offers concrete hope that a fight will materialise, but we are yet to truly know how the unforeseen difficulties Fury got into against Ngannou have affected plans, or whether they will affect plans at all.

The timings of the fight are firmly up in the air, as highlighted above, but we do appear to be closer than ever to confirming the fight will actually take place.

After the Ngannou duel, both Fury and Usyk faced off in the ring, each exclaiming: "Let's go!".

Usyk said: "I'm going to be fighting him, amazing" to which Fury replied: "Let's go now if you want. It'll be our next fight guaranteed."

