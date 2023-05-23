The former sparring partners will leave their friendship at the door as they lock horns at the Vitality Stadium, home of AFC Bournemouth, Billam-Smith's beloved team.

Lawrence Okolie will put his WBO Cruiserweight title and undefeated record on the line once more as he faces Chris Billam-Smith in front of a partisan, hostile crowd.

Okolie has successfully defended the belt since 2021 and must now step into the lion's den, away from home turf, if he is to maintain his streak.

Billam-Smith has only been stopped once in his career, against Richard Riakporhe in 2019, and has fought a number of times in smaller venues in Bournemouth, but will realise his dream of fighting in the stadium he grew up attending as a child.

Fans across the nation will tune in hoping for an exciting festival of boxing, and regular Sky Sports subscribers will be able to soak it all up without requiring a PPV pass.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith fight.

When is Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith?

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith takes place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

What time is Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith?

The Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith fight will begin at approximately 10pm UK time, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

The undercard gets under way from approximately 7pm UK time.

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith ring walk time

Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time, with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:15pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. This is all subject to change at short notice on the night.

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith fight.

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith – for WBO Cruiserweight title

Mikael Lawal v Isaac Chamberlain

Lee Cutler v Stanley Stannard

Mace Ruegg v Dean Dodge

Lewis Edmondson v Vladimir Belujsky

Sam Eggington v Joe Pigford

Karriss Artingstall v Jade Taylor

Michael McKinson v TBA

Tommy Welch v TBA

