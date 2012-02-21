Thousands of ticket holders will not only be treated to musical performances from Blur, The Specials and New Order, but they'll also be able to watch key moments from the closing ceremony on giant video screens.

Tickets for the BT London Live Closing Ceremony Celebration Concert go on sale Friday 24 February 2012 at 9am, priced at £55 plus booking fee, and will be available from www.btlondonlive.com.

Another BT London Live ticketed Celebration Concert in Hyde Park is set for Friday 27 July to coincide with the London 2012 Opening Ceremony. Headline acts and ticket prices for this concert will be announced shortly.

Blur, whose last album, Think Tank, was released in 2003, unveiled a brand-new song at a War Child benefit gig on Sunday.

The reunited band will also be performing an 11-minute set at tonight's Brit Awards (8:00pm, ITV1).