Here's the complete list (in alphabetical order)...

Elise Christie (Speed skating)

Mo Farah (Athletics)

Chris Froome (Cycling)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)

Anthony Joshua (Boxing)

Johanna Konta (Tennis)

Jonnie Peacock (Para-athletics)

Adam Peaty (Swimming)

Jonathan Rea (Motorcycling)

Anya Shrubsole (Cricket)

Bianca Walkden (Taekwondo)

Logan will present the award with Gary Lineker and Clare Balding from the Echo Arena, Liverpool on Sunday 17 December, live on BBC1.

The 12 sportsmen and women above will now go on to compete for the public vote on the night of the live show – votes can be cast by phone or online on the evening of Sunday 17 December. Full details how to vote will be unveiled closer to the time.

More like this

The industry panel that decided on the shortlist include World Cup-winning rugby union player Maggie Alphonsi, Olympic gold medallist Darren Campbell, Paralympic gold winner Danny Crates and broadcasters Colin Murray and Eleanor Oldroyd.

Last year saw tennis champion Andy Murray crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a record third time. He previously won in 2013 and 2015.

However, it’s not just the Sports Personality of the Year award up for grabs. The evening will also see the following dished out to star sportspeople:

Advertisement