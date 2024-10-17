Joe Mazzulla's men were comfortably the best team in the league last term, and they'll feel confident going into 2024/25, though they will expect to face stern competition in the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are expected to return in style to run the show in the west.

Another blockbuster storyline to add into the mix: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr will line up alongside his dad, LeBron James Sr, for the LA Lakers.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete NBA TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

NBA TV rights 2024/25 in UK

NBA games will be shown live on TNT Sports throughout the 2024/25 season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

NBA League Pass also offers UK fans live coverage of every game from £114.99 for the whole season with adverts, or £149.99 without ads.

You can also sign up for a Team Pass from £99.99 to watch your favourite team this season.

NBA TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Wednesday 23rd October

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks (12:30am) TNT Sports / discovery+

Friday 25th October

Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs (12:30am) TNT Sports / discovery+

Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder (3:00am) TNT Sports / discovery+

Saturday 26th October

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns (3:00am) TNT Sports / discovery+

Sunday 27th October

Monday 28th October

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks (11:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

