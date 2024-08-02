Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Katzberg will be hoping to beat Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, who won gold in Tokyo after taking home bronze in Rio. However, does the 35-year-old still have what it takes to fend off his younger rival?

In the women's competition, Camryn Rogers will also be hoping to take home the gold medal for Canada.

Like Katzberg, she won gold at the World Championships in Budapest, and she'll be confident of that success continuing in France this summer. Her main threat is the USA's DeAnna Price.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to hammer throw at the Olympic Games in 2024.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is hammer throw at the Olympics 2024?

Hammer throw at the Olympics begins on Friday 2nd August and runs until Tuesday 6th August.

Team GB hammer throw at the Olympics 2024

Team GB don't have any live hopes in the hammer throw this year, so it's a case of sitting back and seeing whether Canada's Katzberg and Rogers will win gold as expected.

Katzberg threw 84.38m earlier this year, which would have been enough to win gold at Tokyo, with Nowicki's winning distance coming in at 82.52m.

Rogers won at the Diamond League with a throw of 77.76m, and she's won all but one of her outings in 2024.

Olympics 2024 hammer throw on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 hammer throw schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 2nd August

Men's hammer throw qualification - Group A (9:10am)

Men's hammer throw qualification - Group B (10:35am)

Sunday 4th August

Women's hammer throw qualification - Group A (9:20am)

Women's hammer throw qualification - Group B (10:45am)

Men's hammer throw final (7:30pm)

Tuesday 6th August

Women's hammer throw final (6:57pm)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.