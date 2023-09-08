Prince Harry first launched the Games at the Copper Box Arena in east London back in 2014. Since then it has been hosted in USA, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands.

The Duke of Sussex will attend this edition of the Games as men and women from armed forces across the world compete in a whole range of sports, from wheelchair rugby to table tennis, cycling to powerlifting.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Invictus Games live on TV in 2023.

When is the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games starts on Saturday 9th September 2023 with a week packed full of action.

The event runs until Saturday 16th September 2023 with a glitzy closing ceremony featuring Sam Ryder and Rita Ora.

Invictus Games on TV and live stream

The BBC will broadcast of all the action live across its online platform.

Three events per day will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and Red Button.

You can tune in via a range of devices, from smart TVs and laptops to smartphones and tablets.

Invictus Games TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Every event will be live stream across BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

Saturday 9th September

Opening Ceremony from 6pm

Sunday 10th September

Athletics, Wheelchair Rugby and Powerlifting from 7:55am

Monday 11th September

Athletics and Wheelchair Rugby from 7:55am

Tuesday 12th September

Wheelchair Basketball and Indoor Rowing from 7:50am

Wednesday 13th September

Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball and Table Tennis from 7:50am

Thursday 14th September

Sitting Volleyball and Table Tennis from 7:50am

Friday 15th September

Cycling, Archery, Table Tennis and Sitting Volleyball from 7:50am

Saturday 16th September

Archery from 11:35 am and Closing Ceremony from 7pm

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.