Fury's reputation has soared following his resounding victory over Deontay Wilder prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

The British stars have been kept apart thus far, but felt like only a matter of time before the pair would collide.

Check out all the details for Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury below.

When will Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury fight happen?

First things first, number one contender Dillian Whyte will be handed a shot at Joshua before any Fury showdown takes place. And prior to that, Joshua must complete a showdown against Kubrat Pulev after it was delayed due to lockdown.

Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder to complete a trilogy, but if their performances during the second showdown are consistent with their ability, Fury should mop up a third encounter.

Assuming both men overcome their challenges, we should be set for the first instalment of Joshua v Fury in the summer of 2021.

A second fight would follow later in 2021 regardless of the conclusion to the first. Hearn has stated that both men are in agreement over the finances and that a deal in principle has been struck.

Where will Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury take place?

The delay will allow plenty of time for fans to return to stadiums and arenas once government restrictions lift. A ticket to Joshua v Fury will be too tempting for promoters to sell before entire stadiums can be filled with fans.

When asked about a venue for the occasion, Hearn told Sky Sports: "There are discussions with various sites.

"From a common-sense point of view and without knowing how a deal works, everyone will say Britain is the place to hold the fight.

"But it is the world heavyweight championship - there will be all sorts of offers from across the world, and there have been already.

"The venue is another obstacle to overcome."