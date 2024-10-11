Ben Ainslie, who is the most successful sailor in Olympic history, is the INEOS Britannia skipper and they have never won the competition before. It's the first time Great Britain are making an appearance in 60 years and they could become the fifth nation to win it all following in the footsteps of Switzerland, Australia, the United States and New Zealand.

The format of the race is winner takes all and it's a first-to-seven match. Each race is worth one point and the winner will defend the 38th America's Cup.

The crews will sail at Port Olimpic in Barcelona, which is a 3.2km course. The boats must stay within a 0.9km width restriction or face a penalty if they fail to do so.

How to watch the America's Cup 2024 on TV

The America's Cup gets under way on Saturday 12th October 2024 and can last until Sunday 27th October if the extra reserve days are required.

You can watch the opening races live on TNT Sports 2 from 1pm. You can watch Eurosport, discovery+ Standard monthly pass or TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream America's Cup 2024 online

You can watch on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

America's Cup 2024 schedule

All UK time.

The following sessions will all be shown live on TNT Sports.

Saturday, October 12

Race 1, Race 2

Sunday, October 13

Race 3, Race 4

Monday, October 14

Reserve day (if required)

Wednesday, October 16

Race 5, Race 6

Thursday, October 17

Reserve day (if required)

Friday, October 18

Race 7, Race 8 (if required)

Saturday, October 19

Race 9 (if required), Race 10 (if required)

Sunday, October 20

Race 11 (if required), Race 12 (if required)

Monday, October 21

Race 13 (if required)

Tuesday, October 22 to Sunday, October 27

Reserve days (if required)

