Joe Joyce takes silver in the super-heavyweight boxing

A bitter-sweet finish to Britain's medal-winning ways, this controversial split decision victory for France's Tony Yoka in the final left Joyce with silver – and many claiming he'd deserved gold.

Nevertheless, Joyce was proud of his performance and for bringing home a medal...

Mo Farah wins 5,000m, securing the 'double double' after retaining both 10,000m and 5,000m Olympic titles

Nicola Adams also retained her Olympic title, winning gold in the women's flyweight boxing

Liam Heath wins the men's kayak 200m sprint, adding to the silver he won earlier in the week

The women's 4x400m relay team secured bronze on the track: Eilidh Doyle, Anyika Onuora, Emily Diamond and Christine Ohuruogu finished in three minutes 25.88 seconds

Vicky Holland won bronze in the women's triathlon

Britain's women win bronze in the 4x100m relays

Lutalo Muhammad won silver in an agonising taekwondo final, in which he lost out in the last second. After the fight, he was distraught.

58-year-old Brit Nick Skelton wins showjumping gold, becoming Britain's second oldest gold medal winner ever. His son was pretty chuffed.

Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark win sailing gold

The duo finally picked up their medals for the 470 sailing event at the Marina da Gloria on Day 13.

Jade Jones defends her Olympic taekwondo title

Jones secured a 16-7 victory over Spain's Eva Calvo Gomez in the final of the -57kg category.

"To be double olympic champion is crazy," she told the BBC. "I did it when it mattered."

Alistair Brownlee wins triathlon gold, with his brother Jonny finishing with silver

A picture paints a thousand words...

Liam Heath and Jon Schofield win kayak 200m sprint

Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge win bronze in the men's doubles badminton

...just hours after his fiance Laura Trott becomes most successful female Team GB Olympian by winning the Omnium

Giles Scott wins gold in the Finn class sailing

Jack Laugher adds individual diving silver to synchronised gold

Becky James wins cycling sprint silver...

...and Katy Marchant takes bronze

Joshua Buatsi takes light-heavyweight boxing bronze

Amy Tinkler wins bronze in the women's gymnastics floor event

Mark Cavendish won silver in the omnium

Charlotte Dujardin claimed gold on Valegro in the Equestrian Dressage

Sophie Hitchon became the first British woman to win an Olympic hammer medal by taking bronze

Hitchon recorded a new British record with a throw of 74.54m.

Andy Murray became the first ever tennis player to win two Olympic golds back to back, beating Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro

Great Britain's Jason Kenny won his fifth Olympic gold medal in the men's cycling sprint final

Team GB compatriot Callum Skinner got silver

Nick Dempsey took silver to become the first male windsurfer to win three Olympic medals

The 4x100m relay boys took silver in the pool

Greg Rutherfold brought home the bronze in the Men's Long Jump

Jessica Ennis-Hill swiped a superb silver in the Heptathlon

Mo Farah fell over and STILL nabbed gold in the Men's 10,000m

Becky James cycled for silver in the Keirin

Another #SuperSaturday for Team GB on the waves as the Men's Eight grab gold!

It's a #SuperSaturday silver for Team GB's Women's Eight out on the water

Sir Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Ed Clancy broke a World Record to give Britain another cycling gold in the men's team pursuit

Bryony Page made Olympic history as the first British woman to win a silver medal for trampolining

Spencer Wilton, Fiona Bigwood, Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin took silver in the Team Dressage

Jazz Carlin secured a second silver medal in the women's 800m freestyle

Alex Gregory, George Nash, Constantine Louloudis and Mohamed Sbihi take gold in the men's coxless four

Heather Stanning and Helen Glover win gold in the women's coxless pairs

Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner win gold in the men's cycling sprint

Katherine Grainger and Victoria Thornley secure double sculls silver

Katherine Grainger is now the country's most decorated female Olympian.

GB take silver in the inaugural men's rugby sevens

David Florence and Richard Hounslow take silver at the men's canoe double C2

Max Whitlock takes bronze in the men's individual all-round gymnastics

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears win gold in the synchronised springboard diving

Also becoming Team GB's first ever Olympic champion in the event.

Steve Scott takes bronze in the double trap shooting

Sally Conway wins bronze at the judo

Chris Froome wins bronze in the cycling time trial

Siobhan-Marie O'Connor wins silver in the 200m individual medley

Team GB take the silver medal in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay

Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow win bronze in the synchronised 10m platform

Tom Daley & Dan Goodfellow nail bronze at #Rio2016 :-)

Ed Ling captures a bronze for Great Britain in trap shooting

The 21-year-old smashed his own World Record in the pool to claim his first Olympic Gold and the first Gold from a Team GB boy in the pool in 28 years.

Jazz Carlin swims for silver in the Women's 400m freestyle

Wales' golden girl held on to nab the silver in the swimming pool as the USA's Katie Ledecky took gold in world-record time.