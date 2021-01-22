How to watch WWE SmackDown, Raw, NXT and free highlights on TV in the UK
We bring you all the details on how to watch WWE shows including SmackDown, Raw and NXT in the UK live on BT Sport plus free highlights
WWE is negotiating the COVID-19 pandemic is sensational style with a host of weekly clashes still going ahead and the biggest pay-per-view events in the pipeline going into a huge 2021.
Royal Rumble is fast-approaching, WrestleMania 37 will be here in no time, while weekly SmackDown, Raw and NXT shows continue to be staged around the world.
The hottest superstars will continue to feature in the most gripping storylines, albeit in largely empty arenas, but every moment of the action will be available to soak up live and on catch-up TV in the UK.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE in the UK on BT Sport, Channel 5 and via the WWE Network.
How to watch WWE Raw in UK
Raw is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Tuesday morning.
It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.
How to watch WWE SmackDown in UK
SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Saturday morning.
It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.
How to watch WWE NXT in UK
NXT is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Thursday morning.
It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.
NXT UK will also be shown on BT Sport every Thursday evening.
How to watch WWE free
WWE events will be available to stream live on WWE Network.
New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.
Previous or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.
How to watch WWE highlights for free
Channel 5 broadcast live highlights of both SmackDown and Raw every week for free on their TV channel and online service My5.
They condense the action down into one-hour packages meaning you can keep track of all the latest WWE happenings with a limited amount of time to invest.
SmackDown highlights: Fridays
Raw highlights: Sundays
WWE schedule 2021
More confirmed dates to be added
January
22nd – Superstar Spectacle
31st – Royal Rumble
February
14th – TakeOver (NXT event)
21st – Elimination Chamber
March
21st – Fastlane
April
10/11th – WrestleMania 37
June
20th – TakeOver: Dublin (NXT UK event)
Check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office for all the big PPV events.
