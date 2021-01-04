Boxing on TV – schedule and calendar for all the big 2021 fights

A new year has arrived, the year of Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury, but boxing is on pause in the UK following fresh restrictions.

The British Boxing Board of Control has suspended all boxing activity for the entire month of January though it remains to be seen when restrictions on the sport will be lifted.

The opening drought should, in theory, pave the way for a big summer of showdowns, with Joshua v Fury at the very top of the agenda in both fighters’ minds.

AJ defeated Kubrat Pulev in December while Fury hasn’t stepped into the ring since his seismic victory over Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves just yet, with a host of rising stars and bristling talents around the world ready to make a name for themselves, as well as the occasional showbiz bout, with Floyd Mayweather stepping back into the ring.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country and though it may be a little while before we see them in all their splendour, you can expect fireworks when the show gets on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

Boxing on TV in 2021 calendar

Selected bouts. To be updated regularly.

January

30th – David Avanesyan v Josh Kelly – Postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions

February

20th – Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul – Exhibition (Fanmio PPV)

Watch boxing in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual channels. Sky Sports Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

NOW TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month. BT Sport Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

DAZN: The service has launched in the UK, bringing regular exclusive bouts to fans on this side of the Atlantic for just £1.99 per month with Canelo Alvarez and GGG both on their books.

Watch boxing in the US

DAZN: Fans can watch many fights live in the US via streaming giant DAZN. The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.

ESPN+: Plenty of other fights will be available via ESPN. On its own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

