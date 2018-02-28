“So they invited all the Spice Girls to the royal wedding?” clarified host Loni Love.

“Yes,” Mel confessed. “Why am I so honest?”

So it looks like Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner will all be rocking up to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for that special day when 2 Become 1.

Brown also hinted that the Spice Girls might actually be reuniting to perform at the wedding, a revelation which was met with mass hysteria in the studio.

“Will the Spice Girls be performing at the reception?” Loni asked.

Mel could only sigh in response. “I swear, I’m just, like…” she said in exasperation, before continuing: “I need to go. I’m gonna be fired.”

Visions of Harry and Meghan dancing to Spice Up Your Life have entered my head and they are never leaving.