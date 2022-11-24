However, music has been a key part of the franchise ever since Masato Nakamura composed the Green Hill Zone theme for the first Sonic the Hedgehog game, and this spotlight on soundtrack has continued with Sonic Frontiers .

When you think of a Sonic the Hedgehog game, you think of brisk blue blurs, collectable gold rings and a slew of iconic characters.

Composed by franchise stalwart Tomoya Ohtani, the OST for Sonic Frontiers has a whopping 150 songs – and you can find all about them below.

Can you buy the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack?

Yes! The Sonic Frontiers soundtrack will be available to buy as a six-CD set appropriately titled Stillness & Motion, complete with a snazzy 40-page commentary book.

However, the CD box set won't be released until Wednesday 7th December, when you should be able to buy the Sonic Frontiers Original Soundtrack from Amazon.

Full song list for the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack

See below for a full list of the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack – at 150 there's quite a lot, so they have been grouped by CD as in the official release:

Disc 1

I’m Here (feat. Merry Kirk-Holmes) Cutscene: Hidden Technology Cutscene: Arriving on Starfall Islands Cyber Space 1-1: Database Cutscene: The Last Piece Kronos Island: 1st Mvt. Guardians: First Encounters Cyber Space 1-2: Flowing Jingle: Chaos Emerald Vault Jingle: Create a Bridge Jingle: Get Chaos Emeralds Kronos Island: 2nd Mvt. Cyber Space 1-3: Digital Cave Guardian: ASURA Cutscene: Trapped Cutscene: Intangible Amy Kronos Island: 3rd Mvt. Cutscene: Mystery Girl Cutscene: Sonic on the move Jingle: Quest – Intro Jingle: Quest – Start Quest: SOS Backup Jingle: Quest – Clear Cutscene: Purification of Souls Cyber Space 1-4: Genshi Cyber Space: Result Screen

Disc 2

Kronos Island: 4th Mvt. Cutscene: For Whom Guardian: SQUID Cyber Space 1-5: Dropaholic Kronos Island: 5th Mvt. Guardian: NINJA Cyber Space 1-6: Go Back 2 Your Roots Kronos Island: 6th Mvt. Cyber Space 1-7: Time Flyer Guardian: TOWER Kronos Island: 7th Mvt. Theme of Koco Fishing Vibes Jingle: Land a catch Jingle: Land a new catch Jingle: Get Vault Keys Cutscene: Eggman’s Notes Cutscene: No Way Out Cutscene: Premonition Cutscene: One Last Wish Cutscene: Keep your head up Jingle: Achievement Titan: GIGANTO Undefeatable (feat. Kellin Quinn) Cutscene: To the new frontier

Disc 3

Cutscene: Super Sonic fallen Ares Island: 1st Mvt. Cutscene: Intangible Knuckles Cyber Space 2-1: Slice & Sway Guardian: SHARK Ares Island: 2nd Mvt. Cutscene: Titan Puppeteer Guardian: STRIDER Cyber Space 2-2: Heavenly Sky Cutscene: Rejection Ares Island: 3rd Mvt. Cyber Space 2-3: Nostalgic Sweep Cutscene: The Vision Cutscene: Builders of the Ancient Civilization Ares Island: 4th Mvt. Cyber Space 2-4: Hype Street Guardian: TANK Ares Island: 5th Mvt. Cyber Space 2-5: Déjà vu Cyber Space: Result Screen – Complete Cutscene: Visions of Home Quest: The Best Defense Jingle: Quest – Fail Jingle: Quest – Result Cutscene: Ascent of Fallen Warriors

Disc 4

Ares Island: 6th Mvt. Cutscene: Another tomorrow Cyber Space 2-6: Transparent Highway Guardian: SUMO Cyber Space 2-7: Floating in the Blue Ares Island: 7th Mvt. Titan: WYVERN Break Through It All (feat. Kellin Quinn) Cutscene: To Another Frontier Chaos Island: 1st Mvt. Cutscene: Intangible Tails Cyber Space 3-1: Escape the Loop Guardian: SPIDER Chaos Island: 2nd Mvt. Cutscene: Star Crossed Cutscene: Beyond the past Island Mystery: Hacking Mission Jingle: Hacking Mission – Clear Jingle: Hacking Mission – Fail Jingle: Mystery Solved Cyber Space 3-2: Go Slap Chaos Island: 3rd Mvt. Cyber Space 3-3: Memory will tell

Disc 5

Chaos Island: 4th Mvt. Guardian: FORTRESS Cyber Space 3-4: Constructure Cutscene: Resolution of Sage Cutscene: EQ Chaos Island: 5th Mvt. Cyber Space 3-5: BMB Quest: Bridge the Gap Chaos Island: 6th Mvt. Cutscene: Heart and Soul Chaos Island: 7th Mvt. Cyber Space 3-6: Enjoy this World Island Mystery: Pinball Cyber Space 3-7: All Reality Titan: KNIGHT Find Your Flame (feat. Kellin Quinn & Tyler Smyth) Cutscene: Last Ordeal Cutscene: The Six Wedges Rhea Island Cutscene: Chaos Engine Cutscene: Fallen Ancestrial Star Cutscene: Inextinguishable Doubt Cutscene: The Will of the Emeralds Cutscene: The Beginning of the End Cutscene: Titan Finale Cutscene: Sealing Cutscene: The Losing Soul Cutscene: Time to unite

Disc 6

Ouranos Island Cyber Space 4-1: Exceed Mach Enemy: WOLF Cyber Space 4-2: Ephemeral Cyber Space 4-3: Rumble Rave Guardian: CATERPILLAR Cyber Space 4-4: Wishes in the Wind Cyber Space 4-5: Arrow of Time Cyber Space 4-6: Fog Funk Theme of Starfall Islands Guardian: GHOST Cyber Space 4-7: Rewind to go ahead Cyber Space 4-8: No Pain, No Gain Cyber Space 4-9: Signs Cutscene: Face-off Titan: SUPREME – I’m Here [Re-Edit] Cutscene: Fake Moon I’m with you Cutscene: Unheard Cutscene: Lost Friend Dear Father (feat. Quinn Barnitt) Cutscene: A Wonderful World One Way Dream (feat. Nathan Sharp)

Where to listen to the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack

Bad news, OST fans. Sadly the full Sonic Frontiers soundtrack will not be fully released on streaming until Wednesday 7th December either, but we have been treated to a few of the main themes on Spotify already:

'I'm Here' is the main theme of Sonic Frontiers – it features vocals from To Octavia star Merry Kirk-Holmes, and can be heard in the game's title screen and in the penultimate boss fight.

You can also head to the Sonic the Hedgehog Youtube Channel for more of the Sonic Frontiers OST, including lo-fi remixes.

