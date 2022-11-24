Sonic Frontiers soundtrack: All songs & how to listen to OST
All about the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack, surely worth a few gold rings.
When you think of a Sonic the Hedgehog game, you think of brisk blue blurs, collectable gold rings and a slew of iconic characters.
However, music has been a key part of the franchise ever since Masato Nakamura composed the Green Hill Zone theme for the first Sonic the Hedgehog game, and this spotlight on soundtrack has continued with Sonic Frontiers.
Composed by franchise stalwart Tomoya Ohtani, the OST for Sonic Frontiers has a whopping 150 songs – and you can find all about them below.
Can you buy the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack?
Yes! The Sonic Frontiers soundtrack will be available to buy as a six-CD set appropriately titled Stillness & Motion, complete with a snazzy 40-page commentary book.
However, the CD box set won't be released until Wednesday 7th December, when you should be able to buy the Sonic Frontiers Original Soundtrack from Amazon.
Full song list for the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack
See below for a full list of the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack – at 150 there's quite a lot, so they have been grouped by CD as in the official release:
Disc 1
- I’m Here (feat. Merry Kirk-Holmes)
- Cutscene: Hidden Technology
- Cutscene: Arriving on Starfall Islands
- Cyber Space 1-1: Database
- Cutscene: The Last Piece
- Kronos Island: 1st Mvt.
- Guardians: First Encounters
- Cyber Space 1-2: Flowing
- Jingle: Chaos Emerald Vault
- Jingle: Create a Bridge
- Jingle: Get Chaos Emeralds
- Kronos Island: 2nd Mvt.
- Cyber Space 1-3: Digital Cave
- Guardian: ASURA
- Cutscene: Trapped
- Cutscene: Intangible Amy
- Kronos Island: 3rd Mvt.
- Cutscene: Mystery Girl
- Cutscene: Sonic on the move
- Jingle: Quest – Intro
- Jingle: Quest – Start
- Quest: SOS Backup
- Jingle: Quest – Clear
- Cutscene: Purification of Souls
- Cyber Space 1-4: Genshi
- Cyber Space: Result Screen
Disc 2
- Kronos Island: 4th Mvt.
- Cutscene: For Whom
- Guardian: SQUID
- Cyber Space 1-5: Dropaholic
- Kronos Island: 5th Mvt.
- Guardian: NINJA
- Cyber Space 1-6: Go Back 2 Your Roots
- Kronos Island: 6th Mvt.
- Cyber Space 1-7: Time Flyer
- Guardian: TOWER
- Kronos Island: 7th Mvt.
- Theme of Koco
- Fishing Vibes
- Jingle: Land a catch
- Jingle: Land a new catch
- Jingle: Get Vault Keys
- Cutscene: Eggman’s Notes
- Cutscene: No Way Out
- Cutscene: Premonition
- Cutscene: One Last Wish
- Cutscene: Keep your head up
- Jingle: Achievement
- Titan: GIGANTO
- Undefeatable (feat. Kellin Quinn)
- Cutscene: To the new frontier
Disc 3
- Cutscene: Super Sonic fallen
- Ares Island: 1st Mvt.
- Cutscene: Intangible Knuckles
- Cyber Space 2-1: Slice & Sway
- Guardian: SHARK
- Ares Island: 2nd Mvt.
- Cutscene: Titan Puppeteer
- Guardian: STRIDER
- Cyber Space 2-2: Heavenly Sky
- Cutscene: Rejection
- Ares Island: 3rd Mvt.
- Cyber Space 2-3: Nostalgic Sweep
- Cutscene: The Vision
- Cutscene: Builders of the Ancient Civilization
- Ares Island: 4th Mvt.
- Cyber Space 2-4: Hype Street
- Guardian: TANK
- Ares Island: 5th Mvt.
- Cyber Space 2-5: Déjà vu
- Cyber Space: Result Screen – Complete
- Cutscene: Visions of Home
- Quest: The Best Defense
- Jingle: Quest – Fail
- Jingle: Quest – Result
- Cutscene: Ascent of Fallen Warriors
Disc 4
- Ares Island: 6th Mvt.
- Cutscene: Another tomorrow
- Cyber Space 2-6: Transparent Highway
- Guardian: SUMO
- Cyber Space 2-7: Floating in the Blue
- Ares Island: 7th Mvt.
- Titan: WYVERN
- Break Through It All (feat. Kellin Quinn)
- Cutscene: To Another Frontier
- Chaos Island: 1st Mvt.
- Cutscene: Intangible Tails
- Cyber Space 3-1: Escape the Loop
- Guardian: SPIDER
- Chaos Island: 2nd Mvt.
- Cutscene: Star Crossed
- Cutscene: Beyond the past
- Island Mystery: Hacking Mission
- Jingle: Hacking Mission – Clear
- Jingle: Hacking Mission – Fail
- Jingle: Mystery Solved
- Cyber Space 3-2: Go Slap
- Chaos Island: 3rd Mvt.
- Cyber Space 3-3: Memory will tell
Disc 5
- Chaos Island: 4th Mvt.
- Guardian: FORTRESS
- Cyber Space 3-4: Constructure
- Cutscene: Resolution of Sage
- Cutscene: EQ
- Chaos Island: 5th Mvt.
- Cyber Space 3-5: BMB
- Quest: Bridge the Gap
- Chaos Island: 6th Mvt.
- Cutscene: Heart and Soul
- Chaos Island: 7th Mvt.
- Cyber Space 3-6: Enjoy this World
- Island Mystery: Pinball
- Cyber Space 3-7: All Reality
- Titan: KNIGHT
- Find Your Flame (feat. Kellin Quinn & Tyler Smyth)
- Cutscene: Last Ordeal
- Cutscene: The Six Wedges
- Rhea Island
- Cutscene: Chaos Engine
- Cutscene: Fallen Ancestrial Star
- Cutscene: Inextinguishable Doubt
- Cutscene: The Will of the Emeralds
- Cutscene: The Beginning of the End
- Cutscene: Titan Finale
- Cutscene: Sealing
- Cutscene: The Losing Soul
- Cutscene: Time to unite
Disc 6
- Ouranos Island
- Cyber Space 4-1: Exceed Mach
- Enemy: WOLF
- Cyber Space 4-2: Ephemeral
- Cyber Space 4-3: Rumble Rave
- Guardian: CATERPILLAR
- Cyber Space 4-4: Wishes in the Wind
- Cyber Space 4-5: Arrow of Time
- Cyber Space 4-6: Fog Funk
- Theme of Starfall Islands
- Guardian: GHOST
- Cyber Space 4-7: Rewind to go ahead
- Cyber Space 4-8: No Pain, No Gain
- Cyber Space 4-9: Signs
- Cutscene: Face-off
- Titan: SUPREME – I’m Here [Re-Edit]
- Cutscene: Fake Moon
- I’m with you
- Cutscene: Unheard
- Cutscene: Lost Friend
- Dear Father (feat. Quinn Barnitt)
- Cutscene: A Wonderful World
- One Way Dream (feat. Nathan Sharp)
Where to listen to the Sonic Frontiers soundtrack
Bad news, OST fans. Sadly the full Sonic Frontiers soundtrack will not be fully released on streaming until Wednesday 7th December either, but we have been treated to a few of the main themes on Spotify already:
'I'm Here' is the main theme of Sonic Frontiers – it features vocals from To Octavia star Merry Kirk-Holmes, and can be heard in the game's title screen and in the penultimate boss fight.
You can also head to the Sonic the Hedgehog Youtube Channel for more of the Sonic Frontiers OST, including lo-fi remixes.
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.