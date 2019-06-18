There's a change to the regular Tuesday-night BBC1 schedule tonight, with hospital drama Holby City set to make way for Our Next Prime Minister. The live debate, screened just hours after the second ballot has whittled down the number of candidates vying to become the new leader of the Conservative Party, will be shown at 8.00pm. All of which means that Holby fans will have to defer their weekly visit to the wards.

When will this week's Holby City be shown?

BBC1 viewers can catch Holby City on Thursday 20 June at 8.00pm. Those watching BBC1 Scotland, however, will have to wait a little longer, as Holby City won't be shown there until Monday 24 June at 10.35pm. However, a signed repeat of the episode can be seen overnight on Sunday 23 June at 1.15am on BBC2.