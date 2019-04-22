Baby Bertie's special day arrives. (Picture: ITV)

Determined to take Daniel's dad Ken Barlow's (William Roache) fancy lady Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska) down a peg or two, on Friday 19 April on the ITV soap, Sinead's aunt Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) secretly reports Claudia after seeing her walk Eccles and fail to clean-up after the family dog.

So on Monday 22 April, the day of Bertie's christening, Ken is in a bad mood after receiving a letter from the council fining him for dog fouling!

Beth couldn't be happier over her secret trouble-making. Unfortunately, when the truth comes out about WHO called the poo police, Claudia decides to get her revenge by throwing food at Beth from the buffet.

As food and insults fly between the two families, Sinead and Daniel are stunned the christening has descended into chaos...

Claudia takes aim and fires at Beth! (Picture: ITV)

Ken is caught in the crossfire of the food fight! (Picture: ITV)

However, one family member has an unexected idea about how to keep the peace and picks up a guitar and starts to sing! But WHO is the singing saviour?

